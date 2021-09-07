Video: Leopard, Cat Fall Into Well During Chase. Here's What Happened Next

The cat and the leopard were filmed facing each other inside the well.

A video released by news agency ANI has grabbed eyeballs on social media. The video shows a cat facing a leopard while the two animals were stranded inside a well. The video is from Nashik, Maharashtra. According to deputy conservator of forests (West, Nashik Division) Pankaj Garg, the leopard fell into the well while chasing the cat. In the video, we see the leopard charging at the cat initially. Then we also see the two animals being playful with each other. In a subsequent tweet, we get to know that both the leopard and the cat were “safely rescued and released by the forest department”.

#WATCH | Maharashtra: A leopard and a cat come face-to-face after falling down a well in Nashik



"The leopard fell in the well while chasing the cat. It was later rescued and released in its natural habitat," says Pankaj Garg, Deputy Conservator of Forests, West Nashik Division pic.twitter.com/2HAAcEbwjy — ANI (@ANI) September 6, 2021

Maharashtra, Nashik | Both the leopard and the cat that fell into a well during a chase were safely rescued and released by the forest department — ANI (@ANI) September 6, 2021

The two felines were rescued safely hours later by forest department personnel, an official said on Monday, according to news agency PTI.

The incident took place in Kankori village under Sinnar taluka, where the leopard may have fallen into the well while chasing the cat on late Saturday night, he said.

Both the animals were rescued safely from the 25 to 30 feet deep well with the help of a crane on late Sunday evening by the forest department, the official said.

The leopard, which did not harm the cat during the face-off, was later released in its natural habitat, he added.

Until the report of the animals being rescued was published, most users wanted to know what happened to the cat. The short video gave away very little. But curious users had a way of asking for more information.

One user named Pooja Singh compared the post to a “to be continued” type of daily soap that left her “curious to know about cat”.

Yeh toh To be Continue waley Daily soap ki tarah ho gya.... ????

(After this,leopard ko Billi ka confidence dekh kar pyaar ho gya...aagey ki kahani writer likh rha ha???????? )...even I am curious to know about cat... — Pooja Singh ???????? (@1994PoojaSingh) September 6, 2021

Another user, Satish Menon, applauded the cat's courage to stand its ground. The user wrote with humorous observation, "The larger animal was a little confused seeing its own copy in a smaller variant."

The cat courageously stood it's ground and the larger animal was a little confused seeing it's own copy in a smaller variant. — Satish Menon (@satishmenon_) September 6, 2021

Users soon began to recall the Hindi saying that described cats as the aunts (mausi) of all big cats. A user by the name of Honest Human wrote, "I was not worried about the cat, but for leopard."

in Hindi cat is called aunty (mausi) of lion..... I was not worried about cat, but for leopard. and in same forest officer gave safety news of leopard. ???? — Honest Human (@NaRoCo6) September 6, 2021

Another user called it a "family fight”.

Family fight — unknownauthor (@MeghaM51) September 6, 2021

One user reminded us of the mobile video game "Clash of Clans" when they called this confrontation a “clash of cats”.

Clash of Cats — ❄️ (@gunsoflogic) September 6, 2021

A user named Raman went on to call it "Real Life of Pi”.

Real Life of Pihttps://t.co/HWTxnaSoYl — Raman (@SaffronDelhite) September 6, 2021

One user took a hilarious jab at the video and wrote a fictional monologue from the leopard's point if view. “Leopard be like chill bro, it's just a prank, see there is a camera,” tweeted the user.

Leopard Be Like :- chill bro It's just a prank, see There is a Camera — Mature Guy (@BeMatureGuy) September 6, 2021

However, one user replied with concern, and conjectured that the leopard might have displayed signs of pseudo motherhood towards the cat instead of attacking it.

We are just glad that both the animals were rescued out of the well in time.