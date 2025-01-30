This Bengaluru Company Is Hiring For A 'Chief Dating Officer': "Should Have 1 Breakup"

In a quirky job posting that's got people talking, Topmate, a Bengaluru-based mentoring and consulting platform, is on the hunt for a Chief Dating Officer (CDO). Yes, as the name suggests, the company is looking for a bonafide expert in the wild world of love, heartbreak, and online dating shenanigans, and not a corporate candidate to snag this gig.

"We are looking for a Chief Dating Officer. Are you the go-to friend for dating advice? We're hiring someone who lives and breathes dating culture. The self-proclaimed matchmaker who can decode "ghosting," "breadcrumbing," and every new dating buzzword in the book? Well, we just swiped right on you," wrote Nimisha Chanda, the marketing lead at Topmate, in the job listing.

See the post here:

The job requirements for Topmate's Chief Dating Officer are just as unconventional as the title itself. "1.⁠ ⁠Should have experienced at least 1 breakup, 2 situations and 3 dates (Receipts not required, but we'll ask for the stories!) 2.⁠ ⁠⁠Should know all the new dating terms and be daring enough to create new ones. 3.⁠ ⁠⁠Should have tried at least 2-3 dating apps (we're looking for hands-on experience, no catfishing allowed!)" the post explained.

One user wrote, "Back in school, I used to sit on the last bench and play FLAMES to match people—am I eligible?"

Another commented, "I wish I could apply! Such a fun position to be in."

A third said, "Millennials are quite old for situationship I guess, so looking for only genZssss?"

A fourth added, "I don't qualify for this role, but do u offer internships for complete rookies? No dating experience,no exes,and not even a dating app profile. I'm basically a love lab rat waiting for my 1st experiment. Willing to start as an unpaid intern—just need exposure(to dating, breakup)."