This Almost-Billionaire Now Has Her Own Instagram Filter

The custom filter can be accessed by the Kylie Jenner's followers on Instagram

Offbeat | (with inputs from IANS) | Updated: August 01, 2018 17:09 IST
Image Instagrammed by Kylie Jenner.

Television personality, model and makeup mogul Kylie Jenner has now got her very own custom filter on Instagram. Kylie Jenner's followers can now open the application's front-facing camera and take seven of Kylie Cosmetics' most popular Lip Kit shades - Candy K, Dolce, Posie K, Say No More, Shady, Boy Bye and Glitz - for a virtual test through the filter, reports pagesix.com

Kylie Jenner's Instagram filter will also add false lashes, contouring and a softly flattering blur to Instagrammers' faces.

Kylie Cosmetics was founded by Kylie Jenner in February 2016. Since then, it has earned a revenue of $ 630 million. A report by Forbes put the 20-year-old on track to become America's youngest "self-made" billionaire, thanks to her super successful company. This makes the youngest member of the Kardashian-Jenner clan also the richest.

Kylie Jenner owns 100 percent of the company and she's already the youngest person on Forbes' list of richest self-made US women. Another year of growth would make her the youngest self-made billionaire ever, beating Facebook-founder Mark Zuckerberg, who crossed the threshold at the age of 23.

Since the almost-billionaire's beauty products are sold exclusively online, the filter should prove useful for those wishing to try out a shade before purchasing it. Social media is already pretty excited about it:

A few days ago, a report by Instagram scheduler HopperHQ revealed that as an Instagram influencer, Kylie may charge up to 1 million US dollars for a post - making her the first person on the Instagram rich list.

 

