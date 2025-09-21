Think Twice Before Uploading: 6 Risks Of Feeding Your Photos to AI Image Generators

Social media is buzzing with creative AI-generated content, from nano banana AI saree pictures to AI figurines crafted with Gemini and celebrity Polaroids. The latest nano banana Durga Puja trend is also gaining traction. These trends involve submitting personal photos to AI tools, which then produce playful and imaginative images. However, handing over your images to AI platforms carries significant risks, from privacy erosion to societal harms. To stay safe, it's essential to be cautious when uploading photos to AI generators and understand the potential risks involved.

6 Main Risks of Feeding Photos to AI Generators

1. Deepfake Creation:

AI can generate convincing deepfakes using your photos, potentially leading to identity theft, harassment, or reputational damage. This risk is particularly concerning with the rise of trends like Gemini and nano banana AI-generated images.

2. Loss of Control Over Your Likeness​​​​​: When you upload photos to AI generators, you may lose control over how they're used. AI systems can extract information from your images, including location data, personal details, and social connections. Once digitised, your image can be endlessly replicated and altered without consent. AI can insert your face into explicit, violent, or misleading contexts, eroding your agency.

3. Degradation of Image Authenticity: As AI-generated images become more prevalent, it may become increasingly difficult to distinguish between real and fake photos. This could have significant implications for journalism, advertising, and other industries that rely on visual content.

4. Commercial Use Without Consent: AI platforms may use your uploaded photos for commercial purposes without your knowledge or consent. This could include generating ads or training datasets for other AI models.

5. Privacy Breaches and Data Misuse: When you upload photos to AI services, you're often granting access to your biometric data, including facial features, expressions, and even locations. Companies may store, share, or sell this data to third parties, leading to unauthorised surveillance or identity theft.

6. Bias Amplification and Discrimination: AI systems inherit societal biases from their training data, often underrepresenting or stereotyping certain groups. If your photo feeds into flawed models, it could reinforce discriminatory outputs, such as racial profiling in facial recognition or skewed beauty standards in edits.