Thief Steals Watch Worth Rs 5 Crore From Japanese Man's Wrist

The Richard Mille timepiece, a Tourbillon Diamond Twister, is estimated to cost 770,000 euros.

A Japanese man who stepped out of his Paris hotel for a cigarette was robbed of his $840,000 Swiss watch by a thief who snatched it off his wrist, police sources said Tuesday.

The 30-year-old victim was approached outside the five-star Hotel Napoleon near the Arc de Triomphe late Monday by a man who asked for a cigarette.

The thief then grabbed the man's arm and fled with the rare Richard Mille timepiece, a Tourbillon Diamond Twister estimated to cost some 770,000 euros.

Mille timepieces, with their bulky cases that reveal the intricate inner mechanisms, are highly prized by aficionados -- and instantly recognisable to thieves targeting wealthy tourists in the French capital.

The Parisien newspaper published a map Tuesday pinpointing some two dozen high-value watch nabbings in the "Golden Triangle" and other glitzy areas near the Champs-Elysees avenue so far this year.

It noted at least four other Richard Mille watch robberies, all valued at at least 100,000 euros ($109,000), among the 71 such robberies in Paris and nearby suburbs between January and September.

But the Japanese victim may be luckier than most -- police sources say the assailant dropped a cellphone as he fled, which has been handed over to the police division which investigates serious robberies and organised crime.

Click for more trending news

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.