They Filmed Themselves Sniffing A Flower. It Contained 'World's Scariest Drug'

Raffaela Weyman and her friend filmed themselves sniffing a large yellow flower.

A TikTok user accidentally poisoned herself after sniffing an innocent-looking flower. Singer-songwriter Raffaela Weyman, who lives in Toronto, Canada, was walking with her best friend when they came across the large yellow flower with a fragrance that Ms Weyman described as "delicious" in a now-viral video.

The two stopped to smell the flower - repeatedly - and filmed themselves doing so. Soon afterwards, however, they began to feel unwell.

"When we arrived at our friend's birthday, we both suddenly felt so f****d up and had to leave," Ms Weyman said in her TikTok clip, which has gone viral on the video-sharing platform.

She also shared the video and photos on Instagram, explaining that after they were taken, she and her friend began to feel "really weird" and had to go home. "I had my first sleep paralysis dream and the craziest nightmares," she described.

Watch the videos below:

It turned out that Ms Weyman's flower, known as an Angel's Trumpet, contained scopolamine, which has been described as the world's scariest drug. According to Vice News, the TikToker and her friend had inadvertently poisoned themselves with the potentially deadly narcotic.

Angel's Trumpet contains belladonna alkaloids, which include atropine, hyoscyamine and scopolamine. Scopolamine - also known as Devil's Breath - has a reputation for being an extremely dangerous drug. In 2012, a Vice documentary dubbed it the "world's scariest drug".

"I started to feel really unbalanced and unable to socialize, my legs felt tired and the ground felt uneven," Ms Weyman described her symptoms to Newsweek.

And then things got even scarier.

"I went to bed and had my first sleep paralysis experience - I thought a human entered my room dressed in black, and sat next to me injecting me with a needle that made me unable to talk or scream or move. I was just lying there making quiet moaning sounds," she said.

Luckily, Ms Weyman is okay after the hair-raising experience. "Stick to inhaling my music, not a random flower you find on the street," she advised on Instagram.