These Wild Horses Blocked A Trail Until They Were Given A Stroller. Watch

A video shows the wild horses playing with their newfound toy.

A couple of wild horses in Florida forced a couple to give up their baby's stroller. In an incident that can only be described as bizarre, the horses blocked a trail and did not allow anyone to pass until their demand was met.

A member of Florida-based band Dikembe shared footage of the crime on Twitter. He received the footage and details of the incident from his fiance, who was witness to the whole crime.

"Had the funniest wild horse experience," reads a snapshot of a text exchange between the two. "They blocked the trail and wouldn't let anyone pass until a couple took their baby out of their stroller and gave it to them."

The message went on to clarify that the horses wanted to play with the stroller - which did after they managed to extract it.

"My fiance was on a hike today and watched some wild horses steal a baby stroller from a couple. Florida is ROUGH," Twitter account @DikembeDudes wrote while sharing photos of the horses with the stroller.

My fiancé was on a hike today and watched some wild horses steal a baby stroller from a couple. Florida is ROUGH pic.twitter.com/6wNI8BgLNE — Dikembe (@DikembeDudes) December 20, 2020

A video of two horses examining their latest toy has been viewed thousands of times on the microblogging platform.

Video of the crime pic.twitter.com/EYsgJbQrhT — Dikembe (@DikembeDudes) December 20, 2020

The comments section of Dikembe's Twitter thread, meanwhile, has been flooded with amused reactions.

"They are just horsing around," quipped one Twitter user.

"Friendship ended with Florida Man. Now Florida Horse is my best friend," another joked, while a third remarked, "Great story!"