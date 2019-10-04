These Celeb-Approved #FridayForwards Will Make Your Friends LOL

These funny posts are the perfect way to welcome the weekend.

Thank God it's Friday, right? If this has been a long week for you and your friends, or if you just need something to get you through till the end of day, here is a list of hilarious posts that will make you laugh out loud. These posts, shared by celebrities on social media, make for the perfect 'Friday forwards' that you can send to your friends and family. Ranging from topical to funny to downright silly, they are just the perfect way to end the week.

Designer Abu Jani has the best post for Navratri. The nine-day Navratri festival, which began on September 29, is celebrated with a joyful song and dance. Garba dancing is especially popular during Navratri, and Abu Jani's post serves as a reminder of why you - and your friends - should put on your dancing shoes this weekend. Take a look:

Meanwhile, Sandeep Khosla of the designer duo of Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla also had a hilarious post up his sleeve. This one is perfect to share with friends and family members who hate exercising. Shared just ten hours ago, it has already collected almost 1,500 'likes'.

Next up is business tycoon Anand Mahindra serving up some Friday fitness inspiration. "A great entry in my #whatsappwonderbox to kick off my Friday," wrote Mr Mahindra while sharing a post on Twitter that has found a lot of support.

Ha! A great entry in my #whatsappwonderbox to kick off my Friday. I'm considering switching from oatmeal to Idlis for breakfast now! pic.twitter.com/8p14E9D041 — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) October 4, 2019

Actress Neetu Singh also shared a post that will make all couple laugh out loud. Since being posted to Instagram, her comic strip has been inundated with comments like "hilarious" and "best".

And in case you are looking to begin the weekend with a bit of inspiration, actor Arjun Kapoor shared an Instagram story that fits the bill. He shared a quote by Japanese philosopher Daisaku Ikeda that talks about how one should strive to live their life.

Which of these #FridayForwards will you be forwarding to your friends? Let us know using the comments section.

