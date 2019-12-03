These Baby Yoda Memes Are A Big Hit On The Internet

Baby Yoda, the little green alien, has become social media's new favourite meme in no time at all.

Disney's new show 'The Mandalorian' has given Star Wars fans much to cheer about. It has also introduced the Internet to Baby Yoda - the 50-year-old alien who made an unexpected appearance in the last minutes of the Star Wars spinoff's first episode. The little green alien has become social media's new favourite meme in no time at all. The totally adorable (and totally meme-worthy) Baby Yoda is currently all over Twitter and Instagram, showing up in hilarious memes, jokes and relatable GIFs. There are, in fact, entire accounts dedicated to Baby Yoda.  

We collected some of the funniest and cutest Baby Yoda memes to make you laugh out loud. A hit on the Internet, these Baby Yoda memes are. Take a look:

A shot of Baby Yoda sipping soup from episode four of 'The Mandalorian' has become one of the most-loved memes on the Internet today.

Another scene from the show features Baby Yoda pushing buttons on a ship. That, too, has become an Internet-favourite in no time.

Take a look at some of the other relatable and funny Baby Yoda memes that have created a storm on social media.

Which Baby Yoda meme did you like best? Let us know using the comments section.

