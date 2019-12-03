These Baby Yoda Memes Are A Big Hit On The Internet

Baby Yoda is the Internet's new favourite meme.

Disney's new show 'The Mandalorian' has given Star Wars fans much to cheer about. It has also introduced the Internet to Baby Yoda - the 50-year-old alien who made an unexpected appearance in the last minutes of the Star Wars spinoff's first episode. The little green alien has become social media's new favourite meme in no time at all. The totally adorable (and totally meme-worthy) Baby Yoda is currently all over Twitter and Instagram, showing up in hilarious memes, jokes and relatable GIFs. There are, in fact, entire accounts dedicated to Baby Yoda.

We collected some of the funniest and cutest Baby Yoda memes to make you laugh out loud. A hit on the Internet, these Baby Yoda memes are. Take a look:

Cutest Disney princess I am. pic.twitter.com/phlXLePjkU — Baby Yoda (@BabyYodaBaby) November 21, 2019

A shot of Baby Yoda sipping soup from episode four of 'The Mandalorian' has become one of the most-loved memes on the Internet today.

Every Mom on Christmas morning watching you open presents: pic.twitter.com/m7hI1qYoVz — Julie Benson (@TheJulieBenson) November 29, 2019

me sipping my red bull while my mom tells me i'm gonna have a heart attack pic.twitter.com/CGfNeMMFrM — young boy (@missothy) November 30, 2019

Me in the corner watching my family argue pic.twitter.com/xMcVmI7Np2 — lance ❄️????☃️ (@exoholland) November 30, 2019

“Don't disturb me while I'm watching my stories” pic.twitter.com/PqmI5M4Awu — sam greisman (@SAMGREIS) November 30, 2019

Another scene from the show features Baby Yoda pushing buttons on a ship. That, too, has become an Internet-favourite in no time.

A Mountaineer, Baby Yoda is. pic.twitter.com/iByG2vlZw6 — WVU Mountaineers (@WestVirginiaU) December 2, 2019

me at every party pic.twitter.com/RtJ9WM2NFs — caitie delaney (@caitiedelaney) December 1, 2019

Baby Yoda vibing to Toxic pic.twitter.com/y02Icgiw6F — Enebong Ephraim (@EnebongEphraim) December 1, 2019

Take a look at some of the other relatable and funny Baby Yoda memes that have created a storm on social media.

6 year old me looking at the presents under the Christmas tree pic.twitter.com/U2KQeHI2eF — Dumb Jokes (@dumjokesig) December 2, 2019

Powerful the force is. pic.twitter.com/WbNKuWrjZR — Baby Yoda (@BabyYodaBaby) November 21, 2019

