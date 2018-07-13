There's Now An Astro Cat Emoji But Not Everyone Can Use It

The emoji is currently only supported on Windows 10.

Cat, the ruler of the human world, is now gracing the emoji world.

Emojipedia has released a new Astro Cat emoji which combines the Cat Face and Rocket emoji to help you express yourself in the most cat-way possible, Mashable reported.

If you're using @Windows 10 you have access to this Astro Cat emoji. Appears on other platforms as a and https://t.co/iRMQ2oCrPd - Emojipedia (@Emojipedia) July 12, 2018

However, it is currently only supported on Windows 10 and there is no cross-platform support yet.