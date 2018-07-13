There's Now An Astro Cat Emoji But Not Everyone Can Use It

Astro Cat emoji combines the Cat Face and Rocket emoji

Offbeat | | Updated: July 13, 2018 19:41 IST
The emoji is currently only supported on Windows 10.

Cat, the ruler of the human world, is now gracing the emoji world.

Emojipedia has released a new Astro Cat emoji which combines the Cat Face and Rocket emoji to help you express yourself in the most cat-way possible, Mashable reported.

However, it is currently only supported on Windows 10 and there is no cross-platform support yet.

