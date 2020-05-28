There's A Predator Waiting To Strike In This Pic. Can You Spot It?

How quickly can you find the "predator" in this picture of a deer?

The Twitter community loves a good brainteaser. Recently, Indian Forest Services officer Ramesh Bishnoi threw open an interesting challenge for Twitter users - asking them to find an animal camouflaged in a picture he shared. Mr Bishnoi took to the microblogging platform last night to share a photograph of a deer in a forest. To the surprise of many, he revealed that there was also a "predator" hiding in the photograph and invited people to search for it.

"Eye contact with predator and prey. Can you spot the predator?" he wrote while sharing the picture, which appears to show the deer turning around to look at something in the distance.

Take a look at the pic and see how quickly you can find the predator in it.

Since being posted on Twitter last night, the photo has collected a number of responses and over 300 'likes'.

Some who managed to find the animal commended its hiding spot.

Others wondered if the predator was a cleverly camouflaged snake

Have you managed to find it yet? If not, here is a little hint:

If you are still looking for the predator, look to the top left corner and you will find a big cat - possibly waiting for the right moment to strike its prey, the deer.

This is not the only challenge that has captured the attention of Twitter users during the ongoing nationwide lockdown. Recently, several people shared puzzles with the hashtag #LockdownPuzzles - setting it trending on Twitter. Before that, a picture of a fishing cat camouflaged in the midst of thick vegetation had also left viewers scratching their heads.