There's A Cat Hiding In Plain Sight In This Picture. Can You Find It?

Find the cat in this illustration.

Whether you are a cat lover or not, you can't deny the charm of a good old "find the object" puzzle. It's only a bonus when the thing you have to find is actually a cute little cat. A picture that is being widely circulated online challenges you to do just that.

The illustration in question shows an exceptionally messy house with a sneaky cat hidden somewhere in it. In focus is a room with two doors leading into other rooms. The first thing you notice in the illustration is the clutter - there are upturned vases, an envelope tucked into a mirror, various objects strewn around and things lying on the floor. All of this makes it even tougher to spot the feline. Emblazoned on top of the picture are the words: "Find the cat."

"Let's get busy, find the cat," wrote the Twitter user who shared the old image online recently.

Are you up to the challenge? See if you can find the cat in the picture below:

Let's get busy, find the cat ???? in this room. pic.twitter.com/AUbqrzZPy0 — 237 class captain ???????????????????????????????? (@ESheriff237) August 26, 2020

Since being shared online, the image has collected a ton of 'likes' and comments on the microblogging platform.

Many Twitter users confessed that they could not find the feline.

"Found it, it's outside of the house," quipped one person, while another said: "The funniest thing is even if you show me the cat now, once I pass the tweet and come across it again I'll still not see the cat."

Could you find the cat? If not, check the answer below:

Like such feline-spotting puzzles? See if you can find all the cats in these pictures.