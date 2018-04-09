'The Simpsons' Finally Addresses Apu Controversy. Internet Feels Let Down

#TheSimpsons completely toothless response to @harikondabolu#TheProblemWithApu about the racist character Apu:



"Something that started decades ago and was applauded and inoffensive is now politically incorrect... What can you do?" pic.twitter.com/Bj7qE2FXWN— Soham (@soham_burger) April 9, 2018

It wasn't "inoffensive" then. It was always offensive, it's just those who were offended have a more visible platform to voice their complaints. — ThereWillBeTypos (@CijiTheGeek) April 9, 2018

This is incredible. Because Apu has only recently become a racist character. It's only been in the last few years Asians have felt enough of an identity to be confident enough to call this shit out. And The Simpsons respond by calling it "politically incorrect" instead of racist https://t.co/MU5EsCMPcu — kavya (@Kav_Kaushik) April 9, 2018

I wish the Simpsons writers had some idea of how shitty they made the childhood & teenage years of so many brown kids. The show turned our parents into punchlines. We never clapped. Apu was a cheap joke in an otherwise clever show. How hard would it be to admit that? https://t.co/f3rgT1RYP0 — Erika H. (@DrCanonic) April 9, 2018

Wow. "Politically Incorrect?" That's the takeaway from my movie & the discussion it sparked? Man, I really loved this show. This is sad. https://t.co/lYFH5LguEJ — Hari Kondabolu (@harikondabolu) April 9, 2018

In "The Problem with Apu," I used Apu & The Simpsons as an entry point into a larger conversation about the representation of marginalized groups & why this is important. The Simpsons response tonight is not a jab at me, but at what many of us consider progress. — Hari Kondabolu (@harikondabolu) April 9, 2018

Literally everyone in the Simpsons is a stereotype racial or otherwise, thats where a large amount of the comedy dirives from isnt it? — goth mom (@virgoscum) April 9, 2018

TBH, I really don't see how Apu can be thought of as offensive. He's just a character in a spoof cartoon that spoofs virtually everything. Why is it surprising that a character in that cartoon is a spoof? What did you expect? — (+[___]-:-) Guren (@OlorinTheOtaku) April 9, 2018

Maybe everyone is just too sensitive now. Family guy is worse but because we expect it from that kind of comedy it's ok, so why isn't the Simpsons? — SmoedBRO (@KUWTWestFam) April 9, 2018