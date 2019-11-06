The Reason This Scientist Wore A Sparkly Dress To Give A Talk At NASA

Rita J King wore a sparkly dress to deliver a talk at NASA.

A scientist's tweet about wearing a sparkly golden dress to deliver a talk at NASA is going viral for all the right reasons. Rita J King, a futurist and co-director of Science House, a strategic consultancy in Manhattan, took to Twitter on Saturday to share a picture of the dress she wore to talk to students at NASA back in 2011. People reports that Ms King wore the golden dress while giving a speech at a TedXYouth@NASA event in Hampton, Virginia, eight years ago.

In her tweet, Ms King explained why she wore the sparkly dress instead of something more conventional. "Cleaning out my closet, I came across this gown and remembered the little girls who sent me a letter and asked me to wear something sparkly for a talk I gave at NASA so they could believe that scientists could also be sparkly," she wrote.

Cleaning out my closet, I came across this gown and remembered the little girls who sent me a letter and asked me to wear something sparkly for a talk I gave at NASA so they could believe that scientists could also be sparkly. pic.twitter.com/xOcZgkbiRg — Rita J. King (@RitaJKing) November 2, 2019

Her tweet has collected over 41,000 'likes' and found a lot of support online. Many have thanked her for showing that science is for everyone, including girls who like sparkly dresses. Others praised her for embracing her "femininity" in a male-dominated workspace.

This is so important. The idea that masculine is serious and feminine is frivolous limits the options girls see for themselves and their future lives. This shows them that they don't have to pick between their interests and their identities. Science is for everyone. Thank you! — katie kawaii (@katiekawaii) November 4, 2019

That is absolutely cool. I try to get my 7 year old granddaughter into science. I've been trying to explain that in case being a princess doesn't work out she needs a career backup plan. But when she's performing a space walk she'll still be my princess. — John Bolton's Avenging Moustache (@AdamReizner) November 2, 2019

YESSS! This is why I hate the anti-pink backlash prevalent among so many mom spaces. There's nothing wrong with being girly, and it shouldn't preclude you from working in male-dominated areas! https://t.co/HuCE8pz2uN — Danielle Alberti (@DanielleAlberti) November 4, 2019

Why should we have to chose between being a scientist and being sparkly? I was high heels shamed for years, "how can you work all day in the lab with those on your feet..." We present ourselves however we want to be, with or without lipstick. https://t.co/dKHYyZNQ6n — Joana Lobo Antunes🔬💬 (@JoanaLoA) November 2, 2019

Femininity is a STRENGTH not a weakness. Thanks for being a shining example for our girls, @RitaJKing! https://t.co/ZpQzvnwumb — Kendall Aliment Ostrow (@KendallOstrow) November 5, 2019

Speaking to Buzzfeed News, Ms King revealed that she had bought the dress specifically for the occasion, and will never get rid of it.

"I found the sparkliest dress I could," she said. "I wanted to show them I heard them."

