The Reason This Scientist Wore A Sparkly Dress To Give A Talk At NASA

Rita J King wore the golden dress while talking to students at NASA in 2011

Offbeat | Written by | Updated: November 06, 2019 15:33 IST
The Reason This Scientist Wore A Sparkly Dress To Give A Talk At NASA

Rita J King wore a sparkly dress to deliver a talk at NASA.


A scientist's tweet about wearing a sparkly golden dress to deliver a talk at NASA is going viral for all the right reasons. Rita J King, a futurist and co-director of Science House, a strategic consultancy in Manhattan, took to Twitter on Saturday to share a picture of the dress she wore to talk to students at NASA back in 2011. People reports that Ms King wore the golden dress while giving a speech at a TedXYouth@NASA event in Hampton, Virginia, eight years ago.

In her tweet, Ms King explained why she wore the sparkly dress instead of something more conventional. "Cleaning out my closet, I came across this gown and remembered the little girls who sent me a letter and asked me to wear something sparkly for a talk I gave at NASA so they could believe that scientists could also be sparkly," she wrote.

Her tweet has collected over 41,000 'likes' and found a lot of support online. Many have thanked her for showing that science is for everyone, including girls who like sparkly dresses. Others praised her for embracing her "femininity" in a male-dominated workspace.

Speaking to Buzzfeed News, Ms King revealed that she had bought the dress specifically for the occasion, and will never get rid of it.

"I found the sparkliest dress I could," she said. "I wanted to show them I heard them."

