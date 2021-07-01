Internet Is Flooded With Memes On Loki's Latest Episode. Warning: Spoilers Ahead

From funny to poetic, the meme-makers of the Internet had a field day following Loki's latest episode.

If you spend a considerable part of your day surfing through social media platforms, it would be tough to miss the excitement and chatter around the Marvel series Loki. Streaming currently on Disney+ and Disney+ Hotstar, fans seldom miss a beat when they have to review the episodes of the series that focus on Loki and his history-altering escapades, courtesy of the mysterious Time Variance Authority. The God of Mischief, played by Tom Hiddleston, is the perfect anti-hero whose unabashed craftiness makes for great storytelling. And as Loki races against (and from) time, the fourth episode of the series, like its predecessors, has become the subject of memes across social media.

And, before you read any further, we want to warn you that some of the memes ahead may have spoilers. So tread with caution if you haven't watched the episode yet. 

For instance, giving a sneak peek into the fifth episode of the series is this classic meme featuring another Marvel favourite, Spiderman.

Also, did we tell you that fans across the world are continuing to root for Loki and Agent Mobius, played by Owen Wilson, as the next One True Pair of the Marvel Cinematic Universe? Well, given their terrific chemistry, this comes as no surprise. One user even compared Mobius to a jealous boyfriend.

How many Lokis is too many Lokis, some users wondered.

Many were also all praise for the stellar cast and crew of the show.

Some even felt that this was the best episode of the series, so far.

Take a look at the other reactions.

Also, how many times can Loki die, some viewers wondered.

This episode also featured a post-credit scene, which many may have missed, given that the first three episodes were bereft of one.

Did you watch the latest episode? Tell us what you thought of it in the comments section.

