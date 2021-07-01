Internet Is Flooded With Memes On Loki's Latest Episode. Warning: Spoilers Ahead

Loki: Memes on the Marvel series are flooding social media.

If you spend a considerable part of your day surfing through social media platforms, it would be tough to miss the excitement and chatter around the Marvel series Loki. Streaming currently on Disney+ and Disney+ Hotstar, fans seldom miss a beat when they have to review the episodes of the series that focus on Loki and his history-altering escapades, courtesy of the mysterious Time Variance Authority. The God of Mischief, played by Tom Hiddleston, is the perfect anti-hero whose unabashed craftiness makes for great storytelling. And as Loki races against (and from) time, the fourth episode of the series, like its predecessors, has become the subject of memes across social media.

And, before you read any further, we want to warn you that some of the memes ahead may have spoilers. So tread with caution if you haven't watched the episode yet.

For instance, giving a sneak peek into the fifth episode of the series is this classic meme featuring another Marvel favourite, Spiderman.

#LOKI SPOILERS ????

a sneak peek of episode 5 pic.twitter.com/JxTcC966cu — anya (@lokiokidokey) June 30, 2021

Also, did we tell you that fans across the world are continuing to root for Loki and Agent Mobius, played by Owen Wilson, as the next One True Pair of the Marvel Cinematic Universe? Well, given their terrific chemistry, this comes as no surprise. One user even compared Mobius to a jealous boyfriend.

#loki spoilers

mobius making fun of loki liking sylvie aka being a jealous boyfriend ???? pic.twitter.com/FguhlkqNNQ — lokius comfort (@lokiuscomfort) June 30, 2021

Loki/Mobius & Sylvie/Hunter B—15 would make such beautiful couples but Marvel & Disney would rather have a genderfluid character fall for the opposite gender of themselves (which is disrespectful to genderfluid ppl) than have a proper LGBT representation. it's unfortunate. #Lokipic.twitter.com/jhOeQszq9Y — Beb ; Loki era (@hometoharryx) June 30, 2021

How many Lokis is too many Lokis, some users wondered.

#loki soooooo in the next episode, the Lokis are going to have a presidential election among themselves? pic.twitter.com/YVAliGRylk — ⚠️LOKI SPOILERS ⚠️ nyks (@sexy_seabass_) June 30, 2021

Many were also all praise for the stellar cast and crew of the show.

To Kate Herron , Michael Waldron , Tom Hiddleston, Sophia Di Martino, Bisha K.Ali , and all the team #Loki I don't have characters enough to list : You did a tremendously good job making an amazing show , don't let anyone tell you otherwise ✨ pic.twitter.com/QI4LeeWO8Z — Abi ????Loki ☀️Love is a dagger but we survive (@szegfu_) June 30, 2021

Some even felt that this was the best episode of the series, so far.

#Loki Episode 4 is BY FAR the best episode of ANY Marvel show thus far & one of the most enthralling episodes of television I've ever seen IN MY LIFE. The EMOTION, the brilliant dialogue, & the thrilling reveals/twists on display here are PEAK Marvel storytelling. Score 10/10 pic.twitter.com/6eYJBFVJa3 — JD (@ClarksonDavid_P) June 30, 2021

#loki spoilers

'you betrayed me' 'you betrayed me' 'oh grow up 'you grow up' ???? pic.twitter.com/xmsJxb4tfS — lokius comfort (@lokiuscomfort) June 30, 2021

Take a look at the other reactions.

Also, how many times can Loki die, some viewers wondered.

#Loki



Writers: we have already killed loki too many times



Marvel: Let's do it again pic.twitter.com/cLJAE43xQQ — Sanskar Mangal (@Sanskar143_) June 30, 2021

Me after having to watch Loki d!e for the 17th million time

#Lokipic.twitter.com/RXrV74wFfG — Maria✨ (@mariadempseyy) June 30, 2021

This episode also featured a post-credit scene, which many may have missed, given that the first three episodes were bereft of one.

// #Loki SPOILERS ⚠️‼️



this is one of the best post credits scenes of the mcu pic.twitter.com/e78yz94iIc — manon ???? fan acc (@reedushiddles) June 30, 2021

Did you watch the latest episode? Tell us what you thought of it in the comments section.