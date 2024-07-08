'The Last Supper': Couple's Mid-Air Dining Experience Is Giving The Internet Goosebumps

One thing's for sure - this isn't your average dinner date!

Forget a cozy mountainside restaurant - a video making waves online shows a couple taking their romantic dinner to new heights (literally!). Seated across from each other at a table seemingly attached to a cable rope, they're slowly pushed away from the ground, leaving them suspended high above a breathtaking mountain valley.

Dressed to impress - the woman in a flowing white dress and the man in a sharp black suit - the couple appears to be part of a staged photoshoot. As they're pushed out over the valley, the man grabs onto the cable for balance, while the woman holds the table steady with outstretched hands.

The video's origin remains unknown, but a woman's voice in the background, presumably giving instructions or encouragement, speaks in Russian. One thing's for sure - this isn't your average dinner date!

A user on X shared this undated video on July 7 and so far the clip has gathered over 6.9 million views. The video was simply captioned, "What's the first word that comes to mind when you see this?"

See the viral video here:

What's the first word that comes to mind when you see this? pic.twitter.com/d6lXWfvRK6 — 𝐌𝐚𝐭𝐭 𝐏𝐢𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐫 (@Matt_Pinner) July 7, 2024

In the comments, many people highlighted the absence of safety measures for the duo sitting at the table suspended in mid-air. "They should at least put a belt on or something in case they fall. At least through the video they don't even have that."

Another user joked, "The Last Supper"

Many users opined that going to these lengths is not worth it.

The third user expressed, "Absolutely dumb and waste of money."

The fourth user wrote, "They couldn't find any space on the earth for date?"

"Till death do us part but the death is sooner than you think," the fifth user remarked.