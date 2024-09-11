'The Irony': Mental Health Company Fires Employee For Liking 'Toxic Workplace' Post

The CEO allegedly called her and accused her of sharing false information about the company

Reddit has become a popular platform for employees to share their job struggles, office experiences, and workplace concerns. Various subreddits have emerged as communities where employees can anonymously share their stories, seek advice, and connect with others who face similar challenges. Recently, a former employee of a mental health startup shared her experience on Reddit, describing how she was terminated from her position.

In a post, she claimed that she was fired after liking a LinkedIn post that discussed toxic workplaces. She described a challenging work environment and reported difficulties with her manager and CEO, characterising their behaviour as hostile and toxic. The employee stated that the work culture negatively impacted her mental well-being, causing her to feel overwhelmed and emotional at times, even to the point of crying in the office restroom. One day, the CEO allegedly called her and accused her of sharing false information about the company, leading to her dismissal.

''Toxic manager, weird rules and dynamics. The manager honestly made my life a living hell at work. She was an extremely hostile person and always used to play dumb when the CEO is talking. The CEO was so toxic too ; literally a wolf in sheep's skin. The toxicity started affecting me so badly that people around me got to know about it. There were times when I used to cry in the office toilet. It was that bad. I was let go because I liked a post on LinkedIn that talked about toxic workplaces.

This is something that I am so passionate (employee mental health, etc) about so liking a post didn't seen to do any harm. Not only that, the post itself sounded very very relatable. The next thing I know is my CEO calls me over and fired me saying she can't work with me because apparently I am spreading wrong things about the company,'' the post read.

Her post gained significant attention online, sparking a wide range of responses from social media users. Many said that it was ironic that a company focused on mental health would allegedly perpetuate a toxic work environment.

One user wrote, ''mental health startup. So ironical that it is rusting.'' Another commented, ''I'm sorry for you but Honestly feels like a blessing in Disguise. I wonder what all would have happened had you tried to quit the job.''

A third said, ''They proved they are toxic by firing you.''