The Internet Is Mesmerised By This Video Of A Snake Sipping Water

Celia the hognose snake has gone viral on Twitter

if u ever wondered what a snake looks like drinking water here is my hognose celia havin a sip pic.twitter.com/CXNCtbFjSw - Taylor Nicole Dean (@taylorndean) March 29, 2018

THAT IS THE CUTEST SNEK I'VE EVER SEEN - Jay Jay (@21marvelphans) March 30, 2018

Who says snakes couldn't be cute - KittenArmy (@Only_Kittenarmy) March 30, 2018

Here's my now healthy Spaghetti having a slurp too pic.twitter.com/aSJdiMdadc - Cassidy (@Cassidy1726) March 29, 2018

My snake drinks so delicately compared to yours pic.twitter.com/J4hJlRwkBN - Shannon Reynolds (@shayshayrens378) March 29, 2018

The long dog taking a sip :') pic.twitter.com/3uRslN6oPD - love, gordon ramsay (@dumpstertwink) March 29, 2018