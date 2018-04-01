The Internet Is Mesmerised By This Video Of A Snake Sipping Water

Over one million views, and counting

Offbeat | | Updated: April 01, 2018 12:22 IST
30 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
The Internet Is Mesmerised By This Video Of A Snake Sipping Water

Celia the hognose snake has gone viral on Twitter

Have you ever seen a snake sipping water? It makes for a strangely mesmerising sight. Texas-based YouTuber and exotic-pet-owner Taylor Nicole Dean recently shared a video of her pet snake drinking water that has gone viral on social media. The 14-second clip, shared on March 28, shows her hognose snake, named Celia, slurping water from a bowl. The orange-coloured snake's video has gathered 1.4 million views in just four days on Twitter alone.

Watch it below:
 
People are in love with Celia
 
Celia's clip has also inspired other pet owners to share videos of their snakes drinking water
 
This time last year, another video of a snake drinking water had taken the Internet by surprise. The cobra in that video was filmed sipping water from a bottle in Karnataka.

Comments


 

Click for more trending news


Trending

hognose snakesnakeviral video

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
PNR StatusRedmi Note 5Samsung Galaxy S8 PlusJio PhoneLive Train Status

................................ Advertisement ................................