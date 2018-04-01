The Internet Is Mesmerised By This Video Of A Snake Sipping Water

Watch it below:
if u ever wondered what a snake looks like drinking water here is my hognose celia havin a sip pic.twitter.com/CXNCtbFjSw- Taylor Nicole Dean (@taylorndean) March 29, 2018
People are in love with Celia
THAT IS THE CUTEST SNEK I'VE EVER SEEN- Jay Jay (@21marvelphans) March 30, 2018
Who says snakes couldn't be cute- KittenArmy (@Only_Kittenarmy) March 30, 2018
Celia's clip has also inspired other pet owners to share videos of their snakes drinking water
Here's my now healthy Spaghetti having a slurp too pic.twitter.com/aSJdiMdadc- Cassidy (@Cassidy1726) March 29, 2018
My snake drinks so delicately compared to yours pic.twitter.com/J4hJlRwkBN- Shannon Reynolds (@shayshayrens378) March 29, 2018
The long dog taking a sip :') pic.twitter.com/3uRslN6oPD- love, gordon ramsay (@dumpstertwink) March 29, 2018
This time last year, another video of a snake drinking water had taken the Internet by surprise. The cobra in that video was filmed sipping water from a bottle in Karnataka.
