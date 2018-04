The Internet Is Mesmerised By This Video Of A Snake Sipping Water

Celia the hognose snake has gone viral on Twitter

if u ever wondered what a snake looks like drinking water here is my hognose celia havin a sip pic.twitter.com/CXNCtbFjSw - Taylor Nicole Dean (@taylorndean) March 29, 2018

THAT IS THE CUTEST SNEK I'VE EVER SEEN - Jay Jay (@21marvelphans) March 30, 2018

Who says snakes couldn't be cute - KittenArmy (@Only_Kittenarmy) March 30, 2018

Here's my now healthy Spaghetti having a slurp too pic.twitter.com/aSJdiMdadc - Cassidy (@Cassidy1726) March 29, 2018

My snake drinks so delicately compared to yours pic.twitter.com/J4hJlRwkBN - Shannon Reynolds (@shayshayrens378) March 29, 2018

The long dog taking a sip :') pic.twitter.com/3uRslN6oPD - love, gordon ramsay (@dumpstertwink) March 29, 2018

Have you ever seen a snake sipping water? It makes for a strangely mesmerising sight. Texas-based YouTuber and exotic-pet-owner Taylor Nicole Dean recently shared a video of her pet snake drinking water that has gone viral on social media. The 14-second clip, shared on March 28, shows her hognose snake, named Celia, slurping water from a bowl. The orange-coloured snake's video has gathered 1.4 million views in just four days on Twitter alone.Watch it below:People are in love with CeliaCelia's clip has also inspired other pet owners to share videos of their snakes drinking waterThis time last year, another video of a snake drinking water had taken the Internet by surprise. The cobra in that video was filmed sipping water from a bottle in Karnataka.