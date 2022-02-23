Guess The 'Greatest All-Rounder' Missing In This Pic From 1992 World Cup

A photo from the 1992 World Cup in Australia

For cricket fans, the debate about the "greatest player" can give rise to never-ending discussions. Well, we must tell you that Mohammed Azharuddin has already come to a conclusion. The legendary cricketer has shared a collage of two photos from the 1992 World Cup in Australia on Twitter. The pictures are from the signature photo op session. It seems normal, right? We suggest you must wait. Reason? The highlight point is in the caption. Read it here. "1992 World Cup in Australia. At Sydney Harbour with the teams and their captains. The greatest all-rounder is missing in the picture. Can you guess who?"

Take a look at the tweet that has been liked by 12,500 users till now.

Wondering whom Mohammed Azharuddin is referring to? Many have already guessed it right while commenting on his post. Then, the former India captain finally put an end to all the speculations in a follow-up tweet and declared that it was Kapil Dev. “That's correct. Kapil paaji had to travel back to India for some urgent work and missed this photo op,” he wrote.

And, here's how fans have reacted to it. A user wrote, "Kapil Dev is missing from the group photo. Wonder why though."

Another said, "The greatest all-rounder missing in the above picture is “Haryana Hurricane'”". He also tagged Kapil Dev's Twitter handle to the comment.

Calling Kapil Dev his all-time favourite, a person wrote, "No need to see this photo or anything to guess the name of the greatest all-rounder. One and only Kapil Dev. The all-time favourite, no comparison."

A few have also shared their stories related to the 1992 World Cup.

A person recollected, "This was the first World Cup I watched as a kid. Remember the India vs Pakistan game where we all kids watched in a friend's house. That era of watching on a 14-inch black and white screen was different."

So what do you have to say about this?