The Funniest Entries To Anand Mahindra's Latest 'Caption This' Contest

Offbeat | Written by | Updated: September 17, 2019 11:22 IST
The picture for Anand Mahindra's caption competition features a "weird" vehicle.


Every once in a while, businessman Anand Mahindra throws open a caption competition on Twitter. The pictures for these competitions are always intriguing - ranging from oversized shoes to funny milestones on the road. This morning, Mr Mahindra shared another caption competition on Twitter with a photograph that shows a bus with headlights and wheels on top too.

"It's been a while since I did a caption competition. So here goes," wrote the Chairman of the Mahindra Group while sharing the pic of the yellow bus. "The perfect weird picture to create a caption for. In English or Hindi...or Hinglish," he added.

Take a look at the pic below:

Posted just about an hour ago, the picture has already received over 2,000 comments and as many 'likes'. Many of Mr Mahindra's followers unleashed their creativity on the microblogging website and shared hilarious, pun-filled and witty captions.

Take a look at some of the funniest entries to Anand Mahindra's caption competition:

If you have a funny caption for the photograph, you can submit it till 10 am tomorrow. The winner of the caption contest will win a die-cast scale model of a Mahindra vehicle.

Anand Mahindra is known for his interesting Twitter feed where he often shares funny videos, thoughtful posts and of course, competitions for his followers. A few days ago, he shared a video of an American drummer playing on the streets of Pune during Ganesh Chaturthi.

