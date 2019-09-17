The Funniest Entries To Anand Mahindra's Latest 'Caption This' Contest

The picture for Anand Mahindra's caption competition features a "weird" vehicle.

Every once in a while, businessman Anand Mahindra throws open a caption competition on Twitter. The pictures for these competitions are always intriguing - ranging from oversized shoes to funny milestones on the road. This morning, Mr Mahindra shared another caption competition on Twitter with a photograph that shows a bus with headlights and wheels on top too.

"It's been a while since I did a caption competition. So here goes," wrote the Chairman of the Mahindra Group while sharing the pic of the yellow bus. "The perfect weird picture to create a caption for. In English or Hindi...or Hinglish," he added.

Take a look at the pic below:

It's been a while since I did a caption competition. So here goes. The perfect weird picture to create a caption for. In English or Hindi...or Hinglish.. Will accept entries till 10 am tomorrow IST. And as always, the winner will get a die-cast scale model of a Mahindra vehicle. pic.twitter.com/udtG5YAVVa — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) September 17, 2019

Posted just about an hour ago, the picture has already received over 2,000 comments and as many 'likes'. Many of Mr Mahindra's followers unleashed their creativity on the microblogging website and shared hilarious, pun-filled and witty captions.

Take a look at some of the funniest entries to Anand Mahindra's caption competition:

Head over heels — amith pillai (@15amithrp) September 17, 2019

Chandrayaan 3 - designed to always land right — karmic (@teamfone) September 17, 2019

This is real Example of "सर पर पैर रख के भागना" 😂#mahindra — Anurudh Kumar "अनुरुद्ध" (@AnurudhKr) September 17, 2019

Trouble decker. — Krishnadas K.P. (@IAmKrishnadasKP) September 17, 2019

Aaj mein upper Aasma niche — Hukam Rathore (@rathorehps) September 17, 2019

उल्टा सीधा एकसमान — ashish pandey (@ashishp04) September 17, 2019

higgledy-piggledy bus — Santosh (@IamSantyKool) September 17, 2019

Mahindra & ɐɹpuᴉɥɐW — vaibhav gond (@vaibhavgond) September 17, 2019

If you have a funny caption for the photograph, you can submit it till 10 am tomorrow. The winner of the caption contest will win a die-cast scale model of a Mahindra vehicle.

Anand Mahindra is known for his interesting Twitter feed where he often shares funny videos, thoughtful posts and of course, competitions for his followers. A few days ago, he shared a video of an American drummer playing on the streets of Pune during Ganesh Chaturthi.

