The Dog Ate My Money: Pet Pooch Chews Up Cash Worth Rs 15,000

Ozzie has gone viral after chewing up an envelope full of cash.

Here's a dog with expensive tastes, literally. Ozzie, a Labradoodle from North Wales, UK, has gone viral online for chewing up an envelope full of cash - and then costing his humans even more money in vet bills.

According to Fox News, the 9-year-old pet dog had to be rushed the vet on Monday after his owners discovered he had made a meal of an envelope full of cash that was pushed through their letterbox.

"Someone had owed us money and popped it through the letterbox for us, that's how Ozzie got hold of it," owner Judith Wright told Sky News.

Ozzie was taken to Murphy & Co Veterinary Practice in Llandudno after chewing up eight banknotes, where his stomach was emptied of the cash, a plastic money bag and a circular money clip. All in all, the hungry dog had managed to eat 160 pounds in cash - or approximately Rs 14,500.

On top of that, his owners had to pay the vet another 130 pounds (around Rs 11,000).

"It's been an expensive Monday for Ozzie's owners..." wrote Murphy & Co Veterinary Practice while sharing a picture of Ozzie with his chewed-up notes on Facebook.

"He has been known to eat other items before but never money," said Ms Wright to BBC.

"Thankfully he has made a full recovery," Mr Wright added.

The Wrights now want to fit a cage to their letterbox to prevent any future mishaps.

