'That's Mumbai': Tweets Dublin Airport After Image Mix-Up

An image used by news website 'Lovin Dublin'.

Dublin Airport has issued a clarification after news and lifestyle website 'Lovin Dublin' used a picture of Mumbai Airport in a story about the capital of the Republic of Ireland. "Er, guys, that's not us," tweeted Dublin Airport on Wednesday, sharing a screenshot of the image and the article where it appeared.

The stock image, which was used in a story about the amount of rainfall that Dublin Airport received on Wednesday, shows two aircrafts through a rain-splattered camera lens. An airport worker can also be seen standing beneath the wing of one of the airplanes. The picture does not offer too many clues about the location where it was clicked - but for the telltale yellow and blue Jet Airways logo that can be seen on the aircrafts.

Calling the mix-up "totally understandable," given the amount of rainfall that both Dublin in Ireland and Mumbai in Maharashtra receive, the airport wrote: "That's Mumbai Airport in India. The Jet Airways aircraft is a clue, as it was based in Mumbai."

They went on to say that the error was understandable not just for the heavy rainfall that looked typically Irish, but also in view of travel restrictions that have been imposed in the country during the coronavirus pandemic.

"Totally understand the mix up, as a) that rain could definitely be Irish & b) it's been so long you've probably almost forgotten what we look like," Dublin Airport tweeted.

Er, guys, that's not us. That's Mumbai Airport in India. The @jetairways aircraft is a clue, as it was based in Mumbai. Totally understand the mix up, as a) that rain could definitely be Irish & b) it's been so long you've probably almost forgotten what we look like. No biggie. pic.twitter.com/vCGmHZY5uV — Dublin Airport (@DublinAirport) June 17, 2020

The airport's tweet has collected over 2,500 'likes' and a ton of reactions.

"Love your style," wrote one person in the comments section. "Hilarious," another said, adding a laughing face emoji.

In the comments section, Dublin Airport clarified that while their story is accurate, 'Lovin Dublin' used a stock picture without a caption, which was misleading. "The story is true. It's just a stock airport picture that's not captioned," they wrote.

According to news website Politico, people travelling to Ireland amid the pandemic must quarantine for 14 days. The government has also advised against all non-essential travel within the country to contain the spread of the highly infectious coronavirus.