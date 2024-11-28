Complete List Of Stores Open On Thanksgiving 2024

Thanksgiving Day, one of the United States' most celebrated holidays, is here (November 28, 2024). Celebrated annually on the fourth Thursday of November, this day is dedicated to the harvest and other blessings of the past year. The day, associated with fun, food, and football, is mostly celebrated in the United States and Canada. On Thanksgiving Day, traditionally, the farmers thanked God for their autumn harvest.

The 16th President of the United States, Abraham Lincoln, who guided the nation through the Civil War, originally declared Thanksgiving a holiday and a day off for employees in 1863. Christmas shopping also starts on Thanksgiving Day, which comes before Black Friday.

Families and friends gather for a meal and play games and have fun on Thanksgiving Day. Pumpkin pie, cranberry sauce, potatoes, stuffing, and roast turkey are all staples. Families spend time together while playing a game or watching football. But some may also remember lining up to score Black Friday deals and discounts on Thanksgiving evening.

To ensure you don't waste any time visiting closed stores, see below for a list of retailers, grocers and convenience stores open on Thanksgiving Day 2024.

Stores Open on Thanksgiving 2024

Retail Stores

- Bass Pro Shops: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

- Big Lots: 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. (excluding Maine, Massachusetts, Rhode Island)

- Cabela's: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

- Dollar General: Hours vary by location

- Dollar Tree: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. (excluding Maine, Massachusetts, Rhode Island)

- Family Dollar: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. (excluding Maine, Massachusetts, Rhode Island)

Grocery Stores

- ACME: Modified hours; pharmacies may be closed or adjusted

- Albertsons: Varied or modified hours; pharmacies may be closed or adjusted

- Central Market: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.; curbside from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m., home delivery from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m.

- Cub Grocery: Open until 2 p.m. or 4 p.m.; liquor stores and pharmacies closed

- Dillons: Many locations open; times vary

- Food Lion: Varying open and close times

- Fry's: Many locations open; times vary

- Giant Eagle: Open until 3 p.m.; pharmacies closed

- Giant Food: 6 a.m. to 5 p.m.; pharmacies vary

- Hannaford: Select locations open; check local stores

- Harris Teeter: Open until 2 p.m.; pharmacies closed

- H-E-B: 6 a.m. to 12 p.m.; pharmacies closed

- Jewel-Osco: Varied or modified hours; pharmacies may be closed or adjusted

- Joe V's Smart Shop: 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

- King Soopers: Varying hours; check local stores

- Kroger: Many stores open; most close early

- Market District: Open until 3 p.m.; pharmacies closed

- Meijer: 6 a.m. to 5 p.m.

- Mi Tienda: 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

- Pick 'n Save: Varying hours

- Ralphs: Varying hours

- Safeway: Modified hours; pharmacies may be closed or adjusted

- Save A Lot: Varying hours

- Shaws: Vermont and New Hampshire locations 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.; pharmacies closed

- Smith's: Varying hours

- Stop and Shop: Connecticut, New Jersey, and New York 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.; pharmacies closed

- Tom Thumb: Modified hours

- Wegmans: Open until 4 p.m.; select Massachusetts locations close at 12 a.m.

- Vons: Modified hours

- Whole Foods: 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. (excluding some locations)

Convenience Stores



- Casey's: Normal business hours

- Certified Oil: Normal business hours

- Cumberland Farms: Normal business hours

- Fastrac: Normal business hours

- Kwik Shop: Normal business hours

- Loaf 'N Jug: Normal business hours

- Minit Mart: Normal business hours

- Quik Stop: Normal business hours

- 7-Eleven: Most locations 24/7; some adjusted hours

- Sprint Food Stores: Normal business hours

- Tom Thumb: Normal business hours

- Turkey Hill: Normal business hours

- Wawa: Normal business hours; some stores may have modified hours

Stores That May Offer Thanksgiving Hours

- Athleta

- Banana Republic

- Gap

- Old Navy

- Sephora

Note: Always check local hours or call ahead before visiting.