Thane Man Gets Scammed By Tinder Date, Ends Up With Rs 44,000 Bill At A Restaurant

A man's Tinder date turned into a nightmare after he was scammed by both his date and the restaurant. The man claims that while he was out at a restaurant for a meal with his date, he ended up receiving a whopping bill of Rs 44,000. The incident was shared on Reddit with a picture of the hefty bill.

The Reddit user, known as "Rude-Interview-8393," wrote in his post, "Guys, beware. Tinder scam. Posting the bill of one of the restaurants my friend went to on a date with a girl. Name of hotel: Hotel de Grandeur, Royal Plaza Building, Bhakti Park, Anand Nagar, Thane."

The restaurant charged the man for 18 Jagerbombs, two Red Bulls, French fries, salted peanuts, four chocolate truffle cakes, and a special mix, totalling Rs 44,829. The date on the bill indicates that the incident took place on June 12.

After seeing the shocking bill, the man called the police, and the amount was reduced to Rs 4,000. However, he still had to pay Rs 40,000.

The post was shared on Reddit on July 2 and since being posted it has gathered over 1,400 upvotes. Internet users were shocked to learn about this incident.

A user wrote, "That bill amount is my monthly salary."

Another user commented, "Another said, "Now on a serious note, You should file an FIR, because recently an IAS aspirant has filed a case against such rackets and has exposed them from owner to waiter, girl everyone, they've told similar scams run in Mumbai, Hyderabad and other Metro Cities, so on that basis you/your friend can get your money back and get justice. Good luck, buddy."



"Were the 18 Jager bombs actually ordered? Or does it just show up on the bill as 18? CCTV maybe to prove? It's a tough situation. How do you prove you've been scammed? Unless you're sure you didn't order that many shots, you still need a witness or evidence," commented a third.

"Who drinks 18 jager bombs," the fourth user commented.

The fifth user wrote, "But I don't think a normal human being can drink 18 jagerbomb shots, that itself sounds so sus, can't they file a fraud case against the restaurant?"



