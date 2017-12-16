Texts Between Uber Driver, Passenger Viral. Funny But Fake, Says Internet

Most on social media found humour in the awkward exchange - regardless of whether it was real or an elaborately scripted situation in an attempt to go viral.

Offbeat | | Updated: December 16, 2017 14:26 IST
ICYMI: This screenshot appearing to show an exchange between an Uber driver and passenger is viral

In case you missed it, a screenshot appearing to show a conversation via text messages between an Uber driver and a passenger is massively viral. You may have spotted it on your social media feeds or even received it as a WhatsApp forward. The image was originally tweeted by Twitter user @decentbirthday on December 14 and instantly went viral. 
 
At the time of writing this, the tweet had been 'liked' over 501,000 times and retweeted over 190,000 times.

Closer to home, the image was also tweeted by author Amish Tripathi, who wrote he had received the viral screenshot via WhatsApp.
 
Almost immediately, people started calling out the screenshot as fake.
 
"Absolutely fake, the first line is a set up for the joke," wrote one person on Reddit, where the screenshot was among the most upvoted posts of the day on Friday. "This has to be fake. Don't they usually say, 'I'm outside.'?" wondered another.

But most found humour in the exchange - regardless of whether it was real or an elaborately scripted situation in an attempt to go viral.
    
"I take this as a joke at face value and assume 70% chance it's fake (but still funny)," wrote one Redditor. "My experience with both Uber and Lyft is that the driver would call me if I wasn't already outside waiting. I've never personally gotten a text. The only one sent was the alert from Uber that the driver is outside. IMO, this seems like a funny but totally scripted text situation," commented another.

Real or not, the exchange clearly made the Internet smile.

