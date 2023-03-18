Terrifying Video Shows Woman Nearly Diving Into The Mouth Of A Shark

The shark almost touches the woman's flippers.

A horrifying video shows the shocking moment a woman narrowly escaping diving straight into the mouth of a shark. The footage is old and the diver is Ocean Ramsey, a marine conservationist, according to Today. She keeps posting videos of her jaw-dropping encounters with sharks on her Instagram page. The current clip started gaining traction on social media again after being posted by the handle 'Oddly Terrifying' on Friday. It shows Ms Ramsey getting back on the boat just in time as the shark opens its mouth ready to bite her.

The tiger shark almost touches the woman's flippers before slowly swimming away.

Watch the video:

The video has been shared with the caption "Jump in" and will remind you a hair-raising scene from any of the popular shark movie like 'Deep Blue Sea' or 'Jaws'. The clip has been views more than 1.6 million times.

The footage was originally shared on Ms Ramsey's Instagram page in October, 2022, and incident took place in Hawaii. In the caption, she identified the shark as Queen Nikki.

"We love Tiger shark Queen Nikki's enthusiasm to greet @oceanramsey. Ocean reading an approach quickly and accurately knowing when to respectfully back up," she said in the caption.

The post added that the scary interaction left the diver "laughing more than surprised."

Speaking to Today, Ms Ramsey described why she decided to back off. "I saw her and she was she was close enough, with enough speed, that it looked like she was actually going at maybe my fin tips. There (were) a bunch of little schooling fish under, so I could see her speed and I knew that I needed to back off in that moment."

The tiger shark is one of the sea's large and mighty creatures, reaching a length of 14 feet and weighing 1,400 pounds (635 kg). They are called tiger sharks because of the dark stripes on their sides and backs.