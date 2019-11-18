Terrifying Baby Monitor Pic Goes Viral - But The Responses Are Hilarious

"I saw that Finn was just silently staring at the camera like something from a low-budget horror movie."

An eerie baby monitor picture has gone viral online.


Parents who bought a baby monitor to keep a check on their son say that it was a "mistake" after looking at his picture onscreen. Elise Bannister says she couldn't stop laughing when she saw what her baby, named Finn, looked like on the baby monitor she purchased. She described it as something out of a "horror movie".

"When I first started it up and saw that Finn was just silently staring at the camera like something from a low-budget horror movie, I absolutely lost it laughing," Ms Bannister said to Today. "It was hilariously creepy. I initially took the picture to share with a group chat of friends. I had no idea it would go this far!"

The picture, posted to Twitter three days ago, shows Baby Finn in his crib, eye glowing and skin blue due to the tint of the monitor.

The picture has gone viral with over 4 lakh 'likes' and hundreds of comments. People in the comments section can't seem to stop cracking jokes at the expense of the "terrifying" photo.

Some parents also shared their own horrifying baby monitor pics

This is not the first time that a spooky baby pic has captured the Internet's attention. Just a few weeks ago, a mother freaked out on seeing a "ghost baby" in her son's crib that actually turned out to be something quite different.

