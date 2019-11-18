Terrifying Baby Monitor Pic Goes Viral - But The Responses Are Hilarious

An eerie baby monitor picture has gone viral online.

Parents who bought a baby monitor to keep a check on their son say that it was a "mistake" after looking at his picture onscreen. Elise Bannister says she couldn't stop laughing when she saw what her baby, named Finn, looked like on the baby monitor she purchased. She described it as something out of a "horror movie".

"When I first started it up and saw that Finn was just silently staring at the camera like something from a low-budget horror movie, I absolutely lost it laughing," Ms Bannister said to Today. "It was hilariously creepy. I initially took the picture to share with a group chat of friends. I had no idea it would go this far!"

The picture, posted to Twitter three days ago, shows Baby Finn in his crib, eye glowing and skin blue due to the tint of the monitor.

We got a new video baby monitor and I think that was a mistake pic.twitter.com/Cu3Qwb0baJ — Passion Pop Socialist (@PassionPopSoc) November 14, 2019

The picture has gone viral with over 4 lakh 'likes' and hundreds of comments. People in the comments section can't seem to stop cracking jokes at the expense of the "terrifying" photo.

My screen flickered when I opened this pic. 😬 — it's funny cause I'm an ordained minister (@HunsuckerJenni) November 15, 2019

Mine rotated the picture 90° a few seconds after I opened it. Definitely possessed. pic.twitter.com/SWRhR9Ov9S — T.G. Wilkinson (@tgwilkinson) November 15, 2019

Is your baby baptized? If so, might want to try it again. First time clearly didn't take. — 💀Vita🥀Breva💀 (@BrevaVita) November 15, 2019

Some parents also shared their own horrifying baby monitor pics

Ah yes... an image I know too well. Our little one likes to stand up and stare right into the camera (old picture) pic.twitter.com/ZKB1t44RVe — Kathryn (@catkatnip) November 15, 2019

I had a similar treat one night. pic.twitter.com/ygcesUhjS7 — Jeff Louella (@jefflouella) November 15, 2019

This is not the first time that a spooky baby pic has captured the Internet's attention. Just a few weeks ago, a mother freaked out on seeing a "ghost baby" in her son's crib that actually turned out to be something quite different.

