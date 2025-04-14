Teen Refuses To Fall For Fake UPI Trick, Leaves Scammer Speechless: "Maan Gaya..."

Scammers are constantly coming up with new tactics to deceive people. One scam that's been circulating for months is the "father's friend" scam, where fraudsters pose as a friend or acquaintance of the target's father, often claiming to need financial help or requesting sensitive information. However, recently, a clever young girl turned the tables on a scammer in an impressive way.

In a video shared on X, the girl is seen engaging with the fraudster on the phone, who claimed to be her father's friend. She recognised it as a scam and pretended to cooperate to possibly gather more information or stall the situation. The scammer tried to convince the teen that her father had asked him to transfer money to her UPI account. The fraudster confidently asserted that he would send her Rs 12,000 via Unified Payments Interface (UPI).

He first claimed that he had sent Rs 10,000, and forwarded her a fake SMS on her phone. The girl noticed that the message came from a personal number, not her bank. The man then said he mistakenly sent her Rs 20,000 instead of Rs 2,000, trying to scam her into returning Rs 18,000. The quick-thinking girl edited the fake SMS to show she sent Rs 18,000 back and forwarded it to him. "There, I have also sent you Rs 18,000," she said.

The scammer was caught off guard, and admitted defeat, saying "Maan gaya main aapko, beta" before hanging up.

Watch the video here:

Kalesh prevented by girl while talking to Scammer pic.twitter.com/d8sNRwjASy — Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) April 13, 2025

The girl's quick thinking and clever response left the scammer speechless and impressed.

One user wrote, "Very very smart girl with great IQ."

Another commented, "That was great presence of mind."

A third said, "Why people believe in sms, rather than check in the UPI app which isn't a much task."

This incident showcases the importance of awareness and caution when dealing with suspicious calls or messages.