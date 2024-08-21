Techie With Rs 30 Lakh Salary Reveals Why He Chooses Trains Over Flights: 'After College...''

Air travel is often associated with convenience, speed, and status

In India, a common perception is that flying is more comfortable than travelling by train. Air travel is often associated with convenience, speed, and status, so it is intriguing to consider why someone would opt for train travel, especially when they can afford to fly. Recently, a chance encounter on a train left X user Chirag Deshmukh, surprised and delighted. He shared the heartwarming story on social media, revealing why a high-earning software developer chose train travel over flying.

In his post, Mr Deshmukh revealed that the developer, who worked for a prominent company, earned an impressive ₹30 lakh per annum. When Mr Deshmukh asked him the reason, the developer shared a touching story. He shared that after completing his education, faced a period of uncertainty, struggling to find a job like many fresh graduates. However, during a train journey, he met a passenger who introduced him to his elder brother, leading to a referral that secured his first job.

''Today, I was travelling by train and met a guy who works as a software developer at a big company, earning over 30 lakhs a year. I asked him, "With that kind of money, why aren't you flying instead of taking the train?'', Mr Deshmukh wrote in a post on X.

''He smiled and said, "After college, I had no job and was struggling. One day, while travelling by train, I met a person whose elder brother helped me get a referral that landed me my first job. Since then, I decided to always travel by train—unless it's an emergency,'' the post further read.

The post has gone viral, eliciting several responses from people who shared similar experiences.

One user wrote, ''Ya, train travel is more fun and interactive. You have more freedom, you can move around and be free. I have had amazing conversations with complete strangers in train. Which is not the case in airports, people are busy doing their things.''

Another commented, ''If the idea of the is to stay grounded and live a simple life with gratitude it is good . I have had seniors who despite entitled for business calls air travel have taken train or overnight sleeper coach journeys .But it js entirely a personal choice . Living a simple life.''

A third said, '' can relate, my first internship offer was through a guy later who became family, sat next to me in Ahmedabad Rajdhani from AMD.''