Techie Ghosts Employer Before Interview After Being Repeatedly Ignored By HR: "Sorry But..."

Most job seekers complain about feeling "ghosted" by recruiters after applying for jobs or appearing for interviews. Fed up with repeated rejections, one techie decided to flip the script and "ghost" a company.

"Today I ghosted a company for the first time before an interview. This would be my first switch and I have given 7-8 interviews and currently have 1 offer," he wrote in a post on Reddit, explaining that he was successful in clearing all the interviews, yet was left waiting for a response.

"All those HRs would take my interview, tell me I cleared it and then would ghost me after the first round. Some of them ghosted even after salary negotiations. It was very tiring for me to keep giving interviews and than being ghosted by all these HRs. Only 1 of them told me that they don't have requirements anymore. Other HRs just didn't even care to respond," he said.

He added that he tried to keep in contact to seek updates on his application, calling the HR regularly and sending "police emails" to let him know if he was still being considered for the job.

So when another company approached him for an interview, he inquired whether they'd be able to match his salary expectations.

"I didn't want to ghost this company after scheduling the interview but she did insisted me on giving interview even after I ask her if they can match my salary expectations. She just told that first you need to go through our interview rounds and based on that we will see what we can offer. Sorry but I am not ready to go through same set of process again," he wrote.

The post struck a chord with many online who understood the young job applicant's frustration.

"Yeah same thing is happening to me, whenever you give your best and think ohh this round went so good that I'm sure I'm getting this job, and then they ghost you, all the dreams come crashing down with all the plans you made," a user wrote on Reddit.

"Ghosting candidates after an interview speaks volumes about an organisation's culture. I was a hiring manager and always gave instant feedback after the interview because it doesn't take more than 5 mins to decide a right fit for your team," said one of them.

"Are these HRs even qualified to judge who can work better in that position? They're not. That's the point of their entire job. They will never get paid as much as a dev and will try to lowball us to satiate their egos," the third user wrote.