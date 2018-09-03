Teacher's Day 2018: Wishes, Quotes, SMS, WhatsApp And Facebook Messages

Teacher's Day is the perfect day to reach out to the teachers who have taught you valuable lessons

Teacher's Day 2018 is just around the corner and there's no better time to shower all your favourite teachers with love than this day. It's said you miss school most once you leave it and teachers play a huge role in making school life great. Teachers are among the people who are most invested in a child's future. That's why Teacher's Day is the perfect day to reach out to the teachers who have inspired you and taught you valuable lessons. In India,Teacher's Day is celebrated on September 5 in honour of Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, who was born on September 5, 1888. Dr Radhakrishnan was India's second president and since 1962 - the year he became president - India has commemorated Dr Radhakrishnan's birth anniversary by paying tribute to their teachers.

Here are 10 wishes and messages you can send your teachers this Teacher's Day:

From ABCs to red, white and blue, from history and mathematics too, all I want to say is a big THANK you! Happy Teacher's Day!

A teacher takes a hand, opens a mind and touches a heart. Thank you for all you have done for me. Happy Teacher's Day!

T for Talent, E for Education, A for Attitude, C for Character, H for Harmony, E for Efficient, R for Relation. Here's wishing you a glorious and Happy Teacher's Day!

Happy Teachers day! You are the reason why I am what I am today. Thank you for being my mentor and my role model.

Thank you for planting a seed of curiosity and igniting my imagination for me to be able to flourish and succeed. I wouldn't be where I am today if it were not for you dear teacher! Happy Teacher's Day!

I'll remember and thank you for always being there for me. Happy Teachers Day!

Good teachers are the reason ordinary students go on to do extraordinary things. Thank you for being my teacher! Happy Teacher's Day!

To someone who has taken the time to listen to my concerns, guide me on the path to knowledge, and reassure me on my life's path. Happy Teacher's Day!

A heartfelt thank you to all the teachers who spend their time, energy and love to educate our children. Happy Teachers Day!

The best teachers teach from the heart, not from the book. Thank you for being a wonderful teacher. Happy Teacher's Day!