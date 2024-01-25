Taylor Swift's AI-Generated Explicit Pics Go Viral. Internet Outraged

Several internet users expressed their disgust over the images.

In a shocking incident, sexually inappropriate and offensive AI-generated images of American singer Taylor Swift were circulated on social media, which have left her fans and followers fuming, as per a report in Newsweek.

Some of the AI photos of Swift that have been circulated show her in explicit poses during a Kansas City Chiefs game. It is to be noted the pop star has attended several NFL matches this season amid her relationship with Travis Kelce.

It was discovered that the pictures originated from an AI celebrity porn website on January 15, as per the outlet.

Several internet users expressed their disgust over the images.

"Whoever making those Taylor Swift AI pictures going to heII," said a user.

"Who ever is making those Taylor swift AI pictures you are a disgusting person," said another.

"Im gonna need the entirety of the adult swiftie community to log onto twitter, search the term 'taylor swift ai,' click the media tab, and report every single ai generated p0rnographic photo of taylor that they can see because im f****** done with this bs. elon get it together," one person wrote on X.

Another user added, "the same men who call taylor swift mid are searching for taylor swift ai cause they can't see women successful but they enjoy them being degraded."

Another X user said, "With the Taylor Swift Ai pics I think it's clear that we need some kinda legislation or something against this s***. It's easy to tell it's Ai right now because it's mainly used for ridiculous s***, but it's just gonna get harder and harder to tell with time. F****** bleak."

Some have demonstrated their support for Swift by attempting to hide the trending subject "Taylor Swift AI" with unrelated posts. Several users have also reported the images as soon as they saw them.

Many people have voiced concern about what this may indicate for the future of AI, and how it could be the start of a troubling trend.