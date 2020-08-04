Tanzanian Miner, Who Became Overnight Millionaire, Finds Third Rare Stone

The two tanzanite gemstones that were discovered by Saniniu Laizer earlier this year. (File Photo)

A Tanzanian miner who previously made the news for discovering two large tanzanite stones has sold a third one for $2 million. In June, Saniniu Laizer, a small-scale miner, discovered the two largest tanzanite gemstones ever found. Tanzanite is a gemstone found only in a small northern region of the East African nation. It is one of the rarest gemstones on earth and used in jewellery.

Mr Laizer's discovery turned him into an overnight millionaire after the government handed him a cheque for 7.74 billion Tanzanian shillings - or $3.35 million.

Now, he has sold a third tanzanite for a whopping $2 million, reports BBC. His latest discovery weighed over 6 kilogrammes.

The precious stone's appeal lies in its hues - it can be green, blue, purple and red. Its value is determined by rarity, with finer colour and clarity fetching higher prices.

According to Africa News, Mr Laizer is keen to help his community with the money he has earned. "With the money we are getting, we will give back to our community. I personally have set up two schools for children with the money I received from mining," he said.

He added that he does not intend to change his lifestyle after the discovery of the third tanzanite.

Mr Laizer's first gemstone weighed in at 9.27 kg while the second weighed 5.103 kg, a mines ministry spokesperson said. The rare discovery of the two stones in June had also led to a congratulatory phone call from President John Magufuli.