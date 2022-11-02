Viral Video: Artist Shows What 15 Years Of Beatboxing Sounds Like, Internet Is Mighty Impressed

The video has amassed more than 3.5 lakh likes and several comments.

Since childhood we have all heard the popular saying that "Practice makes a man Perfect". To accomplish something in any particular field or subject, one needs to practice regularly with full commitment. A striking example of it is a beatboxer who has shared a video on Instagram showing what 15 years of practice can accomplish. Beatboxing is a musical technique wherein artists use their mouth and tongue to create or mimic beats which sound like a drum, percussion or other musical instruments. And it ain't that easy. It takes a lot of time and persistent effort for our bodies to get used to it, and to perfect each and every sound.

In the Instagram video, shared by a page called dertvardir, the artist stands in front of a mirror and shows his gradual yet mind-blowing 15-year progression. From day one to a month, to finally 15 years, he showcases how he sounds like in each phase. Though he sounds a little amateurish in the beginning, he completely perfects each note and sound at the end of the video. The artist has been identified as D-low, who is a world champion beatboxer and vocal producer.

Check out the video here:



Notably, this video had gone viral on TikTok a year back, and has now resurfaced again on other social media platforms. Since being shared on Instagram on October 18, the video has amassed more than 3.5 lakh likes and several comments. The comment section is full of encouraging remarks, appreciating the artist's ingenious skills and craft. Many were left blown by his hard work that must have gone in perfecting the beatboxing. One user reacted to the video and wrote, "When I heard day 1 I already knew it was gonna be lit.'' Another remarked, "Bros making his own disstrack.'' A third user lamented saying, "I think beat boxing is one of the coolest things. But where the hell do find beatboxing school? Like welcome to the school of beatboxing."

D-low, whose real name is Dan Lowes, is a 26-year-old English beatboxer, who was inspired to start beatboxing after watching British multi-vocalist Beardyman performing it. Lowes, who has been creating music ever since he was 12 years old, is the current multi time UK beatbox champion and Grand Beatbox Battle champion.

