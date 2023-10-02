''Symphony Of Colours'': US Envoy Shares ''Breathtaking'' Pics Of Sunrise At Kanyakumari

X users were delighted to see the diplomat praising India.

Eric Garcetti, the US Ambassador to India, took to X on October 2 to share some stunning photos of his recent visit to the southernmost tip of India, Kanyakumari. Mr Garcetti witnessed the ''breathtaking sunrise over Kanyakumari's horizon and said that it ''truly captures the incredible diversity and beauty of India.''

He posted four pictures including a selfie and wrote, ''I witnessed the breathtaking sunrise at Kanyakumari, where the Indian Ocean, Bay of Bengal, and the Arabian Sea meet in a mesmerizing symphony of colors. This place truly captures the incredible diversity and beauty of India!

He added, ''From the pristine valleys of Kashmir to the serene shores of Kanyakumari, and the bustling streets of Mumbai to the cultural heart of Kolkata, India's beauty is a tapestry of landscapes, traditions, and flavors.''

See the pictures here:

I witnessed the breathtaking sunrise at Kanyakumari, where the Indian Ocean, Bay of Bengal, and Arabian Sea meet in a mesmerizing symphony of colors. This place truly captures the incredible diversity and beauty of India! From the pristine valleys of Kashmir to the serene shores… pic.twitter.com/l3qZb0E3YM — U.S. Ambassador Eric Garcetti (@USAmbIndia) October 2, 2023

X users were delighted to see the diplomat praising India. One user wrote, ''Incredible India, where every corner has a unique story to tell, and Kanyakumari's sunrise is one of the most captivating chapters.''

Another commented, ''You really had an incredible tour of India in the shortest possible time from Kashmir to Kanyakumari and from Bombay to Calcutta. Might as well be a record for an US Ambassador to India! Way to go Ambassador.''

A third said, ''It indeed is a breathtaking view. The Vivekananda statue should be lit up with lights and some to her decor.'' A fourth added, ''Thank you Mr Ambassador for your kind words.''

“Try cashew Macrons from Thirunelveli & Banana chips from kerala, God's own country, with lemon tea, chilled wow factor," another user suggested.

Ever since his appointment as the US envoy, Mr. Garcetti has been exploring and celebrating India's rich culture and geography.

In July, the diplomat savoured a traditional Bengali meal at Banga Bhawan in New Delhi, and he was all praise. Prior to that, he visited Tamil Nadu Bhawan in Delhi, along with some of his colleagues, and he had a delicious time enjoying South Indian delicacies.

Notably, Mr Garcetti was credentialed as the 26th US ambassador to India by President Droupadi Murmu on May 11, 2023. After serving on the Los Angeles City Council for 12 years, Ambassador Garcetti won the election in 2013 as the youngest mayor in the city's history, as per an ANI report.