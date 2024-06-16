Swiggy's Ex-CTO Dale Vaz Reveals Secrets To Scaling, 'Daily Grind Of Fixing...'

Mr Vaz's post soon went viral and social media users loved the insights.

Swiggy's former chief technology officer Dale Vaz recently shared insights on scaling the food delivery app, emphasizing the importance of "loving the grind" when striving to build something great.

"The truth is that scaling a business, an organisation, or tech platform is largely plain and simple execution, done every day, year after year," Mr Vaz said on X. "The daily grind of fixing the small things that no one expects you to do. Taking baby steps towards that grand vision. Showing up and getting the job done, every single day. And then one day, we turn back and are amazed at how far we have come. If you want to build something great, fall in love with the grind."

See the post here:

People often ask me what it took to scale @Swiggy. And they seem disappointed when I don't give them a single silver bullet.



The truth is that scaling a business, an organization, or tech platform is largely plain and simple execution, done every day, year after year.



The… — Dale Vaz (@dale_vaz) June 14, 2024

Mr Vaz's post soon went viral and social media users loved the insights.

A user wrote, "Silver bullet - "If you want to build something great, fall in love with the grind."

Another user commented, "Applicable everywhere - in scaling business, in learning skills, in building habits. There is no alternative to grind."

"It's 1000+ lead bullets and never a few silver bullets. Scaling is a habit, a way of building, and a mindset that gets ingrained. It's not something you just stop and do one quarter and go back to doing other stuff," the third user wrote.

Mr Vaz joined Swiggy as the head of engineering and data science in July 2018 and swiftly advanced to become CTO by February 2020. During his tenure, he managed Swiggy Food, Swiggy Instamart, Dineout, SuprDaily, Swiggy Genie, Minis, Meat, and the alcohol delivery business before leaving in April 2023. Before Swiggy, Vaz was director of software engineering at Amazon India and also worked with Infosys. He is now building his wealth-tech startup and raised $7-10 million from Accel and Elevation Capital last year.