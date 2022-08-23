Swiggy Swaps Motorcycle With Dragon Icon. This Is Why

Fan are loving the creative promotion of the show.

Another realm has bent the knee before the dragon-sigil Targaryens, but this time its your friendly neighbourhood orange-clad food delivery army, Swiggy.

As a promotion for the new Game of Thrones spin-off, House of the Dragon, Swiggy has changed its usual icon of a man on a motorcycle on its delivery tracking interface to that of a dragon.

Swiggy marketing House of the Dragon is super cool, amazing touches! 🐉 pic.twitter.com/gGa9DD347c — DhruvFaria (@Dhruv_Faria) August 23, 2022

"Fire will reign, hunger will not. Our dragon rider is on the way," the new text on the food delivery application read.

Fan are loving the creative promotion of the show, which has become HBO's most successful series launch. A user tweeted, "Didn't expect a dragon to deliver my order."

"My Swiggy delivery executive is a dragon. Some creative promotions be happening for the House of the Dragon. Brb, time to binge," another user wrote.

Y'all, my @Swiggy delivery executive is a dragon. Some creative promotions be happening for the @HouseofDragon. Brb, time to binge. 🙃 pic.twitter.com/4UiZySLGz4 — Annapoorna P K (she/her) (@hippo_campy) August 23, 2022

A third user compared the change to a recent incident where a man thought to be a Swiggy delivery executive was seen on a horse. "You guys delivering my order on a dragon. As if horse was not enough," the user wrote.

@Swiggy@SwiggyCares You guys delivering my order on a dragon . As if horse was not enough . By the way what I have won this time ??? pic.twitter.com/oLUb01UKRv — Priyanshu Prafful (@priyanshu8787) August 23, 2022

"House of the Dragon", which started streaming on HBO from Sunday, follows the history of House Targaryen set 172 years before the birth of Daenerys Targaryen and the events narrated in "Game of Thrones", the epic fantasy drama which ended its eight-season run in 2019.

Unlike Game of Thrones, House of the Dragon will deploy multiple time jumps across its 10-episode first season, with actors also swapping out roles over the course of the season.