Swiggy Instamart Launches 'Shopping List' Feature After X User's Feedback

To enhance the quick commerce shopping experience for Indian consumers, Swiggy Instamart has started piloting a 'Shopping List' feature. The announcement comes after a viral post by user @GabbarSingh, which spotlighted the traditional practice among Indian shoppers of using prepared lists for shopkeepers. In response, Phani Kishan, Co-founder of Swiggy announced an industry-first feature on Swiggy Instamart that allows users to easily scan, write or say their entire shopping list, automatically building their cart for a hassle-free shopping experience.

Mr Kishan's post included the message, "Well, we heard you," acknowledging the importance of user input in shaping the platform's offerings. The update has already sparked significant interest and discussions among consumers, with many expressing enthusiasm for the feature's intuitive design.

Well we heard you @GabbbarSingh ☺️



The feature is in pilot phase and we will be scaling it up to all the users gradually.

One user commented, "Wow! It looks so seamless and is nicely built. Hoping that in the future it will also be able to read handwritten texts." This reflects the growing demand for a more personalized and efficient shopping experience in the digital realm.

Another user commented, "That was the quickest response I have seen till now! All moms keeping you in their blessings." A third user stated, "The speed at which the new age startups ship things. Love this feature, makes it so easy to shop, especially for parents. Would love to show this to my dad!

Users will have the capability to create their shopping cart using a shopping list through three convenient options: "Say it," "Scan it," and "Write it." With the "Say it" feature, users can simply vocalize their lists-like saying, "Apple, Mango, and Banana"-and the system will automatically generate a searchable list that can be added to their cart in one go. Alternatively, users can type or paste their lists from sources like WhatsApp or Notes, allowing for quick searches and additions. The "Scan it" option enables users to scan handwritten or typed notes, after which Swiggy will create the list for easy searching and cart addition. Additionally, by invoking Siri with the command, "Hey Siri, create my Swiggy Instamart list," users can verbally add items, and Siri will prompt them for their desired items before compiling the list for seamless cart integration.