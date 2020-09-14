Swan 'Forces' Woman To Wear A Mask Properly In Viral Video

A swan was filmed 'teaching' a woman how to wear a face mask properly.

A woman was taught how to wear a face mask properly by an irate swan in a video that has gone massively viral online. Over the last few months, face masks have become essential wear amid the coronavirus pandemic. The World Health Organization recommends face masks as an effective and important preventive measure for COVID-19 and several countries have made it mandatory to wear one while stepping outside.

In the video which has swept across social media, a woman can be seen crouching in front of a swan at a park. Her face mask hangs down her chin, exposing her nose and mouth. Apparently offended by this sight, the swan reaches across the small stream separating them and snaps it across her face. The video, reportedly filmed in France, shows the woman keel backwards in shock after immediately removing her mask again.

"You've been told: wear your mask!" says the caption on the video, written in French.

Since being posted on Twitter this Thursday, the clip has garnered a whopping 25.6 million views and hundreds of comments.

"I think the dear swan is saying 'if you're going to wear a mask ... wear it properly'," wrote one person in the comments section.

"This swan is clearly much wiser than the woman. The swan puts her mask ON, she immediately takes it OFF," another remarked.

In June this year, the World Health Organization said that face masks should be worn in places where the virus is widespread and physical distancing is difficult. Masks should fit properly, covering the nose, mouth and chin.