"Swami, I Waited...": Woman Confesses Love To Influencer Ranveer Allahbadia In Viral Video

A fan of YouTuber and podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia, widely known as BeerBiceps, has publicly confessed her love for him and shared videos of herself worshipping his photograph. Rohini Arju, a spirituality content creator and veterinarian, has posted multiple videos on Instagram expressing her admiration for Mr Allahbadia and declaring that she would never marry anyone else but him.

In a resurfaced video originally posted on October 21, Ms Arju can be seen celebrating Karwa Chauth with a photo of the YouTuber. Dressed as a bride, she performed traditional rituals, worshipped the photograph, and even shared food with it.

See the video here:

"Many people may mock me or call me crazy and delusional, but I love you beyond time, space, and eternity, Ranveer Allahbadia," declared Ms Arju, a content creator and veterinarian, referring to him as "My everything, my Swami."

With over 45,400 Instagram followers, Ms Arju has taken her admiration for Mr Allahbadia to extraordinary lengths, including tattooing his name on her shoulder. In one video, she showcased her bridal mehendi, which featured "Ranveer" written on it.

In a heartfelt post, she wrote, "I don't know if you will ever come to me, if you will ever accept me, or if you will ever marry me. I don't know anything about the future; I only know my love for you." The post included a photo of her sleeping next to a portrait of Allahbadia.

She also proclaimed, "Jaha Ranveer, waha Rohini," while expressing her desire to tag the YouTuber in her posts.

In another post, she wrote, "Swami, I've waited lifetimes for you, and now, in this one, we are finally becoming ONE soon, as Husband and Wife," as she shared visuals of herself having breakfast with Allahbadia's photo, walking with it held close to her heart, and sleeping beside it.

Her actions have drawn widespread criticism on social media, with many labeling her behavior as "creepy" and "problematic." Critics have argued that her posts are likely a ploy to gain engagement by leveraging Allahbadia's name.

According to Google Trends, searches for "Ranveer Allahbadia" surged on Sunday, peaking early Monday morning around 5:30 a.m.



