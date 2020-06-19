Sushant Singh Rajput's Instagram Memorialised - 'Remembering' Added

Sushant Singh Rajput's Instagram account has been memorialised.

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput's Instagram account has been memorialised on the photo and video-sharing platform, less than a week after he was found dead in his Mumbai home. The Kai Po Che! actor died by suicide, police say. He was 34, and his death led to an outpouring of grief and shock on social media. Mr Rajput's Instagram profile now shows the word "Remembering" next to his name, even as fans of the late actor continue to flood his last few posts with messages and tributes.

According to Instagram, its memorial feature is a way to "remember someone's life after they've passed away." Accounts that have been memorialised are shown with the word "Remembering" next to the person's name. Posts on these accounts remain visible to the audience they were shared with, but nobody can log into an account once it has been memorialised.

Sushant Singh Rajput was largely a social media recluse, but he did occasionally post on Instagram. His Instagram profile shows that he shared 87 posts between March 2019 to June 3, 2020 - which is when he shared his last post remembering his late mother. "Blurred past evaporating from teardrops, unending dreams carving an arc of smile and a fleeting life, negotiating between the two...Maa," he wrote.

Sushant Singh Rajput's last Instagram post has received over 2 lakh comments from heartbroken fans remembering the actor. Meanwhile, his Instagram following has continued to climb up since news of his tragic death broke on Sunday.

Mr Rajput was given a final send-off on Thursday, when his family immersed his ashes in river Ganga at the actor's hometown in Patna, reported news agency ANI.

Police say the actor died by suicide. An investigation into the matter will also probe allegations that he was depressed because of professional rivalry.