Surat Jewellers Design Lotus-Shaped Ring With 6,690 Diamonds, Set Record

The lotus ring is encrusted with a whopping 6.690 diamonds.

Two jewellers from India's diamond capital of Surat have crafted a ring that befits the moniker. Vishal Agarwal and Khushbu Agarwal, both based in Surat, Gujarat, have created a Guinness World Record by setting a staggering 6,690 diamonds into a single ring. The 18-karat rose gold ring is shaped like a lotus flower with 48 diamond-encrusted petals. And, no, it doesn't come cheap. According to Guinness World Records, the ring is valued at USD 4,116,787 - that's approximately Rs 28 crore.



The lotus diamond ring weighs just over 58 grams and took six months to design and craft. According to Guinness World Records, the diamonds used for the project were verified as conflict-free from independent sources.





The jewellers add that the idea behind creating the massive ring was to raise awareness about water conservation. They settled on a lotus flower design because it is the national flower of India, and because it depicts "the beauty growing in the water-world".

A video of the glittering diamond ring was shared by Guinness World Records on Facebook, where it has been viewed over four lakh times.





"Someone who wears that best have security on each side and behind her," writes one commenter. "Wow amazing work," says another.

However, the eye-catching ring has not managed to impress everyone. "Looks more like a stuffed artichoke than a lotus," wrote on person on Facebook. "Waste of money," said another.