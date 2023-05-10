'Surahi' Vs Fridge: Anand Mahindra Lists Down Benefits Of Clay Pot, Twitter Reacts

He said that the clay pot is affordable, durable, and portable in comparison to the refrigerator.

Industrialist Anand Mahindra never ceases to amaze us with his social media posts. The Twitter handle of the Mahindra Group Chairman is full of interesting, inspiring, and witty tweets, that often pique the interest of social media users. He especially is a fan of all things Indian and often advocates his love and support for desi innovations. Given its summer season in India, the Mahindra Group Chairman shared a light-hearted comparison between a surahi (a clay pot traditionally used to store cool water) and a fridge. However, the post has triggered a debate online.

''Frankly, the Surahi is also superior from the point of view of design & aesthetics. In a world increasingly preoccupied with being planet-positive, the humble Surahi could become a premium lifestyle accessory,'' he wrote along with a pic listing the pros of the 'surahi'.

Frankly, the Surahi is also superior from the point of view of design & aesthetics. In a world increasingly preoccupied with being planet-positive, the humble Surahi could become a premium lifestyle accessory. 👍🏽(credit: @EducatedMoron) pic.twitter.com/SR2M7sSMxU — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) May 9, 2023

Drawing a comparison, he said that the earthen water dispenser is affordable, durable, and portable in comparison to the refrigerator. Meanwhile, the home appliance is priced at more than Rs 10,000, only lasts seven to 15 years, is high on maintenance, consumes electricity, and is not portable. The post also humorously mentioned how even singer Arijit Singh has sung a song about the 'surahi' but not about the fridge.

The tweet divided users, with many agreeing with Mr Mahindra, while some called it impractical.

''Surahi is only for storing water. Refrigerators have multiple functions. Those who have a refrigerator also have Surahi as it enhances the taste of water and also keeps it cool during summer. We can not compare both, sir,'' one user wrote. Another commented, ''It's hard to believe that you can say things like this. Seriously.''

Responding to it, Mr. Mahindra wrote, ''It was clearly a light-hearted comparison, so fear not, the mighty fridge is no danger of extinction!''

It was clearly a light-hearted comparison, so fear not, the mighty fridge is no danger of extinction! https://t.co/eFVZfsP5nu — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) May 9, 2023

However, a second user agreed with the post saying, ''Have been using this from last 16 years. Naturally cooled water. Water taste improves. No cough cold or other allergies. Have stopped consuming ice long time back. Highly recommended.''

When asked by a user if he had a 'surahi' at home, he replied, ''Grew up with one in my home. Have to admit we don't have one now, but am going to order one right away. And send it to my kids in the U.S as well!''