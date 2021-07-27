Time To Show Off Your Shades As #SunglassTwitter Trends

RJ-turned-politician Lavanya Ballal shared a pic in shades for #SunglassTwitter

Twitter users have been sharing images of themselves wearing sunglasses as part of a new trend that is viral on the microblogging platform. The #SunglassTwitter trend suddenly began to pick up on Monday and is still a hit among Twitter users, who are showing their shades of grey, black, red and other colours they have. While some said they have found “confidence” in this, others appeared to be having real fun and amusing themselves by sharing their photographs (some new and others throwbacks). Even politicians, entrepreneurs and government officers have jumped on the bandwagon to show off their shades on the micro-blogging site.

Sharing an image of herself in sunglasses on Monday, when the Twitter craze began, RJ-turned-politician Lavanya Ballal wondered whether she was late for the trend.

Many of her followers assured her she was not, and the trend was only picking up.

Political activist and columnist Tehseen Poonawala shared an image of himself wearing curved sunglasses.

Indian Forest Service Officer Parveen Kaswan, who often shares interesting updates or photographs about the wildlife or about a rescue operation, this time restricted himself to sharing his own image in sunglasses, but wondered “if it matches the trend”.

Many other people posted photographs of themselves or their children to join the Twitter trend.

One person shared an image with his long-range camera, saying, “With my glasses”.

Another said she felt she needed to click more photographs with sunglasses.

Others said sunglasses trending on Twitter is their favourite trend.

Sometimes it gets tough to choose the right sunglasses for our face shape. This is not unique to one person but most people face this dilemma. There are five main categories (facial features) to pick the right glasses for yourself — square; round, heart, triangular, and oval. So, what are you waiting for? Choose the perfect shade and join the trend!