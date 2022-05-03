Which School Did Sundar Pichai Go To? Google CEO Finally Settles Debate

At a recent interview, Sundar Pichai was asked about which school he studied in.

Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google and Alphabet, is one of the biggest success stories that India has seen in the last decade. Therefore, it should come as no surprise that several educational institutions want to claim Mr Pichai as one of their own. This has also led to some confusion about which school Mr Pichai studied in.

At a recent interview at the Stanford Graduate School of Business, he was asked about the same. It was pointed out that when Mr Pichai was appointed as the CEO, nearly 350 edits were made to the Wikipedia page in the week that he took on the new role.

As names of several Chennai-based schools made an appearance on the Wikipedia page, the interviewer is seen showing Mr Pichai a list and asking him, "Where did you go?"

To this, Mr Pichai says that two of the names are correct and adds that he completed his school education at Vana Vani in Chennai.

The nature of the questions and Mr Pichai's answers reminded several Internet users of a stand-up act by comic Aravind Subramanian, who joked about the sheer number of schools that wanted to affiliate themselves with the CEO. He also spoke about how reports of Mr Pichai, promising to provide shocking facts, were quite mundane. For instance, he cites a report that said that stated that the IIT Kharagpur alumni's father was an electrical engineer and this was in no way shocking.

Sharing an edit featuring bits of the interview and clips of the stand-up act, a user, author Ramnath, joked, "Hilarious. Sundar Pichai finally responds to Aravind Subramanian."

Speaking at Stanford, Mr Pichai spoke about the importance of innovation among other things. "When you see the appetite and the desire for people to make their lives better by gaining access to technology, that is what compels me to go beyond," he said. You can watch the complete interview here:

Mr Pichai became the CEO of Google in 2015.