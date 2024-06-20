Summer Solstice 2024: June 21 Will Be The First Day Of Summer. Here's Why

Summer Solstice 2024 will be observed on June 21.

The summer solstice is a major occasion marked by cultures around the world. Occurring between June 20 and June 22 in the Northern Hemisphere, the summer solstice heralds the longest day and the shortest night of the year. This celestial event has deep astronomical significance and is intertwined with various cultural traditions and celebrations. According to Time Magazine, summer solstice 2024 this year will begin at 4.51 pm Eastern Daylight Time (EDT) or 2.21 am Indian Standard Time (IST).

The longest day of the year

On the solstice, the Northern Hemisphere experiences the maximum duration of daylight. For example, places like Norway, often called the "Land of the Midnight Sun", enjoy almost 24 hours of sunlight.

Finland, Greenland, Alaska and other polar regions also experience midnight Sun.

However, it is the shortest day of the year in the Southern Hemisphere because of the Earth's tilt.

How is Earth's tilt connected to Summer Solstice?

Our planet is tilted on its axis at approximately 23.5 degrees, which causes the amount of sunlight that reaches different areas of the Earth to change.

The summer solstice happens when the Earth's axial tilt is most inclined towards the Sun, resulting in the Sun reaching its highest position in the sky. On this day, rays hit the Tropic of Cancer directly at noon.

Post-solstice, the days start to shorten gradually, as the Earth continues its orbit around the Sun.

First day of summer

The June solstice is famous because it marks the astronomical first day of summer in the Northern Hemisphere.

On the day of the June solstice, the Northern Hemisphere receives sunlight at the most direct angle of the year.

Summer solstice coinciding with record heat

Many parts of the world are experiencing record temperature. In India, 114 people have died due to the punishing heatwave and more than 40,984 are grappling with suspected heatstroke, news agency PTI said.