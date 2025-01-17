"Stupid On Our Part. I Am Super Sorry": Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal On Charging Veg-Mode Fees

Zomato's CEO, Deepinder Goyal, has issued a public apology for the extra fee that is being charged on vegetarian meal orders. After a LinkedIn user complained about having to pay more for a vegetarian delivery, this problem was brought to light. Quickly acknowledging the issue, Goyal promised that the additional cost will be waived right away.

He was replying to the post of Route To Market's assistant vice president of e-commerce, Rohit Ranjan, who originally mentioned this issue in a LinkedIn post.

"Being a vegetarian in India these days feels like curse. Zomato's latest masterstroke-introducing an "extra charge" for the veg enablement fleet-has officially turned us into a premium subscription plan. So, fellow herbivores, brace yourselves! We've gone from "green and healthy" to "green and pricey." Thanks, Zomato, for proving once again that being veg is now a luxury tax," Mr Ranjan wrote.

The post caught the attention of Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal, who immediately apologised.

"This is absolutely stupid on our part. I am super sorry for this. This charge will be removed today itself. Will also fix what's needed to fix in the team so that such s**t doesn't happen again," Zomato's CEO wrote.

Receiving a prompt reply, Rohit Ranjan replied, "Thank you once again for stepping in and saving us! What truly surprised me during this journey was successfully driving this idea from the ideation phase to execution while also securing senior stakeholder approval."

However, this LinkedIn conversation opened a plethora of interesting comments, with many users writing their reactions to it.

"Someone at Zomato got an earful," commented a user.



"Looks Like Zomato is learning from "Someone" to tax everything," wrote another user.