Stunning Old Photo Of Polar Bear 'Breathing Fire' Goes Viral Again, Amazes Internet

A stunning picture by wildlife photographer Josh Anon which captures a majestic polar bear against the breathtaking icy landscape of the Arctic has resurfaced on the internet. The photograph, which was clicked in 2015, is going viral again after a Twitter user shared it on February 7.

Twitter user Massimo shared the picture and wrote, ''Photographer Josh Anon captured the perfect moment in which the rising sun made this polar bear's backlit breath look like fire.''

See the picture here:

Photographer Josh Anon captured the perfect moment in which the rising sun made this polar bear's backlit breath look like fire



[source: https://t.co/s57bDQDG6Z]

[author's site: https://t.co/mVwkmY27X9] pic.twitter.com/DVaBDSelJo — Massimo (@Rainmaker1973) February 7, 2023

In the picture, the bear can be seen standing on the land covered in snow. However, what's special about this particular image is the technique with which it is captured. The photo looks as if the bear is ''breathing out fire.'' The magical effect was created as the polar bear's foggy breath captured the mild orange light of the rising sun. Mr Anon took this picture in 2015 while he was on a one-day Arctic expedition.

The photo has delighted internet users who thanked Mr Massimo for sharing it again, giving them a chance to appreciate its beauty.

A Twitter user wrote, "I am so in awe of the patience of some of these amazing photographers. They put in the hours, and we are the ones who get the gift". Another commented, '' That is spectacular! Thanks to the photographer who captured such a magical moment and shared it!''

A third user jokingly wrote, ''Dracarys'', alluding to the popular show Game of Thrones. In the show, it's the command the Targaryens use when they want their dragons to breathe fire.

Polar bears are found in the frozen wilds of the Arctic, in Canada, Alaska, Greenland, Russia and Norway. Well adapted to survive in one of the harshest environments on our planet, polar bears have thick fur and a layer of fat which protects their bodies, according to National Geographic. These magnificent creatures also have black skin under their glistening coat, which helps them soak up the Sun's rays and keep warm.

