Study Reveals Egyptian King May Have Used Opium Stored In Alabaster Vessel

A new study has revealed strong evidence that opium use may have been common in ancient Egyptian society, possibly even among famous kings. Yale researchers discovered chemical traces of opiates inside an ancient alabaster vase at the Peabody Museum. They called it the clearest proof so far that opium played a wide role in everyday life during that time, reported Newsweek.

Researchers found several chemical signs of opium in the dark brown residue inside the vase. These include noscapine, hydrocotarnine, morphine, thebaine and papaverine. This vase is made of soft calcite stone and has been part of the museum's Babylonian collection since 1911.

Museum research scientist Andrew J. Koh said this suggests that opium use in ancient Egypt was common and regular, not just occasional or casual.

He said that traces of opium can also be found in other alabaster vessels of that time and it is possible that opium may have once been kept in the jars found in the tomb of Tutankhamun, which points towards an ancient tradition.

The origin of the alabaster vessels examined is not entirely clear, but researchers believe they date back to the time of the Achaemenid emperors Darius, Ahasuerus and Artaxerxes between 550 and 425 BC.

The study has also made connections to traces of opium in ordinary grave pottery found in Egyptian sediments and Cypriot juglets. This tomb is believed to belong to a merchant family of the New Dynasty period (16th–11th century BC).

These findings indicate that opium use existed for thousands of years and across different social classes and that many of the alabaster vessels found in Tutankhamun's tomb may also contain opium.

Koh said opium was used not only medicinally but also spiritually and culturally in ancient societies. He said that its spiritual use was also seen in ancient Mesopotamia, Egypt and the Aegean regions. After discovering Tutankhamun's tomb in 1922, chemist Alfred Lucas examined many of the pots in 1933. He could not identify the organic substances inside, but concluded that these were not fragrances or ointments.

Koh said that alabaster vessels associated with royalty and common life may have been cultural symbols of opium use, just as hookahs are associated with shisha tobacco today. He also said that examining the jars in Tutankhamun's tomb could better understand the role of opium in ancient societies.

Researchers believe that these findings will bring a new change in the understanding of ancient medical and medicinal practices. He said that multi-disciplinary research will not only increase the understanding of ancient societies, but will also help in better understanding today's world.