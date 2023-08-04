Student Trolled For 'Dream To Leave India' Remark Gets Job Offer From Truecaller CEO

The student's comment was slammed by many on social media.

A young Indian woman, currently a student in Canada, recently appeared in a video posted on social media and said that leaving India and beginning a job overseas was her ambition, which sparked a lot of trolling for her. The discussion online catapulted her into a viral sensation and she has now received a job offer from Truecaller CEO Alan Mamedi.

The girl introduced herself as Ekta and responded to the question, "What brought her to Canada?," in the viral clip. She stated that it was her "dream to leave India".

She said that after earning her biotechnology degree in Canada, she hopes to pursue a career in business. When asked what she liked best about the nation, Ekta cited her appreciation of the beautiful scenery, sunrise, and sunset.

On social media, her answer amassed a number of comments, mostly negative. The video also came to the notice of Mr Mamedi, who told Ekta not to pay attention to the trolls.

"People really want to misunderstand her and make fun of her. This is not OK!! Ekta, don't listen to all these clowns making fun of you. I think you're cool and living the dream! When you're done with school, you're welcome to work at Truecaller in any of our offices around the world," he wrote on social media site X.

Mr Mamedi's response has generated mixed reaction from social media users, with many supporting him while others criticising him for jumping into the war of words.

